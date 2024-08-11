The art of the musical score is much more essential to a movie than many people give it credit for. After all, music is the emotional backbone of a film; it can shape audiences' responses to certain scenes, elevate the movie's tone and atmosphere, and complement small nuances of characterization or world-building. Films like No Country for Old Men and Caché can work with little to no music at all, but with a good score, they can be skyrocketed to heights they could have never achieved otherwise.

More often than not, a great score is accompanied by a movie that lives up to its level of quality, but that's not always the case. Sometimes, the score can be the best part, whether because of a film that is an outright flop or just not quite as good as the music in its background. It's usually legends like Michael Giacchino and Hans Zimmer who are responsible for such musical masterworks, proving that they truly can make magic out of even the most forgettable of movies.

10 'The Fountain' (2006)

Score Composed by Clint Mansell

Darren Aronofsky can sometimes be a bit of a hit-or-miss director; he's never made a terrible movie, but his weakest ones tend to be pretty divisive. Such is the case with The Fountain, one big surreal metaphor about a scientist struggling with mortality, desperately searching for the medical breakthrough that will save his dying wife. Beautiful and elevated, the film proves that arthouse adventure movies can be done right.

The Fountain is a bit tonally inconsistent and unfocused in its ambition, but something it can't be faulted for is Clint Mansell's (common Aronofsky collaborator) gorgeous score. Ethereal and intelligent in how it uses its Classical influences, Mansell's work is just as grand and challenging as Aronofsky's movie but a fair more rewarding. What the narrative lacks in focus and restraint, Mansell's score has in spades, bringing some much-needed direction to an otherwise aimless movie.

9 'Game of Death' (1978)

Score Composed by John Barry

Bruce Lee is an absolute big-screen legend; there's no denying that. However, it's abundantly easy to call Game of Death his weakest film. It's the story of a martial arts movie star who must fake his death to find the people trying to kill him. To be fair, it's hard to fault the movie for how rough around the edges it is. After all, Lee tragically passed away before finishing Game of Death, forcing director Robert Clouse and his team to work around that. All things considered, the film turned out as okay as one could have expected it to.

Viewers can debate why Game of Death is so bad all day, but their energies are better spent praising John Barry's outstanding score. Creative, playful, and mixing traditional martial arts movie music with disco and jazz sounds with glee, Barry's work is delightfully and rewardingly experimental. It doesn't quite make up for how uncomfortable and unsatisfying Game of Death is, but that doesn't make it any less amazing; if anything, the opposite is true.

8 'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

Score Composed by Michael Giacchino

The Wachowski sisters completely reinvented the action movie genre with The Matrix back in 1999. Does that give them a pass for assaulting audiences' eyes with Jupiter Ascending, one of the worst sci-fi movies of all time? Maybe, especially because this tale about a woman fighting to protect Earth after she discovers her destiny as an intergalactic noble heiress definitely has something going for it: Its score.

Penned by the brilliant Michael Giacchino, the score of Jupiter Ascending imbues listeners' ears with the same sense of playful wonder that the Wachowskis tried to go for in the film. The music is lively, richly textured, and full of memorable leitmotifs that help audiences get a sense of who these characters are and why they should care about them. Despite its abysmal quality, Jupiter Ascending is a must-see for those who enjoy great movie music that conveys a sense of grandeur.

7 'The Lone Ranger' (2013)

Score Composed by Hans Zimmer

Back in the '40s and '50s, when audiences were watching the iconic Western TV series The Lone Ranger, they probably couldn't have guessed that Disney would one day turn it into a star-studded action epic. That's exactly what happened, and the result is a desert adventure where a Native American warrior recounts the tales that transformed a man of the law into a vigilante legend of justice.

The film itself is, to be gentle, one of Disney's biggest failures in recent years, a genuine trainwreck with little to no redeeming qualities. On the other hand, the exceptional score is arguably one of Hans Zimmer's most underrated. Capturing the essence of traditional Western movie music and twisting it in fun, clever little ways, The Lone Ranger's score is moody and evocative, a musical collection capable of being rousing, contemplative, and suspenseful all in the same track.

6 'Batman Forever' (1995)

Score Composed by Elliot Goldenthal

It was Tim Burton who proved with his Batman and Batman Returns that superheroes could be taken seriously. Later, Joel Schumacher drove the genre back into the ditch it had come out of with Batman Forever, where the Caped Crusader battles The Riddler and Two-Face with help from an amorous psychologist and a young circus acrobat. The movie and Val Kilmer's portrayal of the title character aren't without their fair share of fans, but the consensus is that this is not a very good Batman film — or even a very good film in general.

What's absolutely undeniable is that Elliot Goldenthal's score works wonders, both as an accompaniment to Schumacher's campy direction and as a standalone music album. It's one of the best superhero movie scores, taking the foundations laid by Danny Elfman in his score for Burton's two Batman movies and building on top of them with music that's both dark and laid-back, exciting and mysterious. It's also quite versatile, brooding when Batman is on camera yet impish once Jim Carrey's Riddler bursts into the scene.

5 'TRON: Legacy' (2010)

Score Composed by Daft Punk

Now a surprising cult classic, TRON: Legacy came as a legacy sequel to the 1982 sci-fi classic TRON. It's about the son of a virtual world designer who goes looking for his lost father and accidentally ends up inside the digital world he designed. Though it neglects its story and characters in favor of dazzling visuals, there are plenty of reasons why the movie became such a beloved gem — and one of the main reasons is the score.

Composed by the French electronic music duo Daft Punk, the score of TRON: Legacy has become a cult classic in itself, earning its spot as a staple of modern pop culture. Loud and rousing but surprisingly smart if one takes a moment to look deeper under the surface, the duo's work is the perfect accompaniment to the eye candy devised by director Joseph Kosinski and DP Claudio Miranda. If TRON: Legacy's standing has improved over the years, it's largely because of its score, which shines brightly in the sci-fi genre.

4 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Score Composed by Hans Zimmer

Some hate it, some are just okay with it, and some will defend it until their dying day, but it's hard to deny that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a new low for the Wall Crawler on the big screen, effectively killing all plans for a new franchise starring Andrew Garfield. The movie follows Spidey as he tries to save New York when it's put under siege by OsCorp.

The film is definitely not without a few redeemable aspects, such as its great beginning and, of course, Hans Zimmer's delightfully creative score. Zimmer, the master of memorable leitmotifs, gives characters like Electro a dubstep-inspired sound full of imposing voices in the background. A character like Spider-Man has tracks that effectively sound like the definition of heroic. It's a unique score that feels very different from anything else Zimmer has done in the superhero genre and is easily the best part of the movie, alongside Garfield's chemistry with Emma Stone.