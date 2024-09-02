Dwayne Johnson’s The Scorpion King (2002) is set to return to streaming as it lands on Peacock next month, offering fans a chance to revisit the film that catapulted Johnson from wrestling fame into Hollywood stardom. A prequel to The Mummy series, The Scorpion King takes viewers on a journey back to ancient times, exploring the origins of Mathayus, the character introduced as the fearsome Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns.

The film is set in 3000 BC and follows Mathayus, a skilled assassin hired to take down a tyrant warlord named Memnon, who is prophesied to conquer the known world. Memnon’s power stems from his sorceress, Cassandra, who foresees all his victories. However, Mathayus kidnaps Cassandra to weaken Memnon’s grip on power, only to discover that there’s more to her than meets the eye.

Mathayus embarks on an epic quest, filled with battles, treachery, and alliances, as he fights to bring down Memnon and save his people from enslavement. Along the way, he evolves from a feared assassin into a leader and hero, ultimately claiming the title of the Scorpion King. Directed by Chuck Russell, the film also features performances by Kelly Hu, Michael Clarke Duncan, and Steven Bran.

The Scorpion King is known for its action-packed sequences, with Johnson’s physicality and charisma bringing the titular character to life. The film blends sword-and-sandal epicness with a dash of supernatural elements, all while maintaining a sense of adventure that made it a box office success. Despite its 41% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie financially succeeded. Grossing over $165 million worldwide, it solidified Johnson’s place in the action genre and laid the foundation for his subsequent Hollywood career.

Where Do We First See The Scorpion King?

Image via Universal Pictures

The Scorpion King first appeared as a character in The Mummy Returns (2001). In the film, he is portrayed as an ancient warrior-king who sells his soul to the god Anubis in exchange for the power to conquer his enemies. His character is introduced in the film's prologue, where he leads an army to battle, but after a series of defeats, he becomes the Scorpion King, a monstrous figure with the body of a scorpion and the upper torso of a man. It's best if we don't discuss the CGI. As The Scorpion King returns to Peacock, fans can relive the origins of one of Johnson’s most iconic roles and experience the action and adventure that defined early 2000s cinema.