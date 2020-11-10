‘The Scorpion King’ Reboot in the Works as Dwayne Johnson Looks to Pass the Torch

Dwayne Johnson is developing a reboot of The Scorpion King at Universal, Collider has learned.

Johnson will produce the film via his Seven Bucks Productions banner along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, while Jonathan Herman (Straight Outta Compton) will write the script, which will be set in modern day. Universal’s Jay Polidoro and Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

The Scorpion King was one of Johnson’s early movie roles, and though he has graduated to bigger and better projects since then, he still thinks there’s value in the IP, and is ready to pass the torch to the next generation. Because the film is so near and dear to his heart, it’s possible that he could also make an appearance in the new film.

The original movie found Johnson, fresh out of the WWE, playing a desert warrior who takes on an evil army bent on destroying his homeland. It’s unclear whether the reboot will stray from the plot, but given the contemporary script, it’s safe to say that major changes will be made. Released in 2002, the film grossed $180 million worldwide.

“The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation,” Johnson said in a statement. “I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience.”

Johnson just wrapped the Netflix movie Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and he'll soon be seen opposite Emily Blunt in Disney's Jungle Cruise. He's also set to star in DC's Black Adam movie alongside Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge.