The series has not necessarily aged well, but The Big Bang Theory is still wildly popular. The sitcom wrapped up in 2019 with a well-received series finale that saw Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) receive their Nobel Prize and ended with everyone being sent off with a promising, happy future (although even the elevator got an arguably better ending than Kunal Nayyar's Raj). But what if the series went off in a different direction with an earlier storyline, specifically Season 10's "The Military Miniaturization"? That's the episode where Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon begin working with the Air Force on their gyroscope. If the series had used that narrative through to the finale, it's possible their work would have led to them working with other government agencies, perhaps even situations that threaten the world as we know it. It's a "what if" scenario that is actually played out, albeit in a more dramatic fashion, on another CBS series: Scorpion.

Four Nerds Save the World Weekly in 'Scorpion'

Scorpion sees a team of eccentric geniuses working together to solve complex, high-technology global threats at the behest of the Department of Homeland Security. The series is loosely based on the exploits of its executive producer, computer expert and businessman Walter O'Brien, an Irishman who first drew the attention of the U.S. as a 13-year-old who hacked into NASA and was given an Extraordinary Abilities visa to work with Homeland Security in the States. As noted in the cited Irish Times, those exploits "can't be talked about" and, as a result, can't be substantiated (but still makes for pretty damn good TV).

Elyes Gabel plays the fictionalized O'Brien on Scorpion, a computer genius with an IQ of 197. The superteam of geniuses he gathers together consists of Harvard-trained psychiatrist Tobias (Eddie Kaye Thomas), mechanical engineer Happy Quinn (Jadyn Wong), "human calculator" Sylvester "Sly" Dodd (Ari Stidham), a mathematician and statistician. Their Homeland Security liaison is Agent Cabe Gallo (Robert Patrick), a former Marine and FBI agent who had first contacted the team to help with a problem that was impacting air traffic control before leaning on them for missions that the government has neither the personnel nor technical know-how to handle on their own. Rounding out the team is American Idol alum Katharine McPhee, who serves as the team's office manager/mother figure and is helped, in turn, by the team in learning to understand her genius son, Ralph (Riley B. Smith).

The Parallels Between 'Scorpion' and 'The Big Bang Theory' are Stronger Than You Think