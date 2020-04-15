Scott Adkins Kicks Everyone’s Ass in Exclusive ‘Debt Collectors’ Trailer

There are few western action stars out there right now bringing the choreography and craftsmanship to their on-screen brawls quite like Scott Adkins. While the English actor and martial artist has been highkey wasted in Hollywood movies like Doctor Strange and The Expendables 2, he’s a king of the DTV action scene and nobody knows how to show of his ass-kicking abilities quite as well as Accident Man and Avengement director Jesse V. Johnson.

With Debt Collectors, the pair are back at it again and we’ve got an exclusive first look at the film’s trailer for the follow-up to 2018’s The Debt Collector, which introduced Adkins as French, a classically trained martial artist working as a debt collector for the mob. Co-star Louis Mandylor also returns as Sue for a combat-packed adventure that sends the duo to Vegas, where they tangle with a dirty casino owner. If you’ve seen Ninja: Shadow of a Tear, you know Adkins does one hell of a bar brawl and from the looks of the Debt Collectors trailer, he’s in fine form here. Check out our exclusive trailer debut below. The film also stars Vladimir Kulich, Mayling Ng, Louie Ski Carr, Charity Collins, Marina Sirtis and arrives on May 29, 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for Debt Collectors: