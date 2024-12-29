When it comes to TV crime dramas and police procedurals, the two-person detective team has become a common and endearing trope. Audiences love seeing the tension play out between the two characters, which not only furthers the crime-solving plot but also lends itself to great character development. Whether their personalities and investigation methods are wildly different, like in True Detective or Sherlock, or if there's a simmering will-they-won't-they tension, like with Benson and Stabler on Law & Order: SVU or Mulder and Scully on The X-Files, the partnership often goes beyond solving brutally heinous crimes together and delves more into the character's personal lives. While these shows, and many others, have their merits, nothing compares to this compelling female detective duo in the British series Scott & Bailey.

What Is 'Scott & Bailey' About?

Scott & Bailey follows the professional and personal lives of two female detectives, Janet Scott (Lesley Sharp) and Rachel Bailey (Suranne Jones), members of the Major Incident Team in Manchester. The series first aired back in 2011 on ITV and spanned five seasons, exploring the evolution of both characters, balancing their incredibly important work and their complex personal lives. Rachel and Janet, along with their colleagues at MIT, investigate some of the most gruesome and heinous crimes, using their skills and brilliance to catch the criminals responsible.

When audiences first meet Janet and Rachel, the two couldn't be more different. Rachel is fiery and impulsive, but a brilliant detective who is integral in solving the crimes each episode. However, her decision-making in her personal life further complicates things and sometimes bleeds into her work. Janet, on the other hand, is also a talented detective, but is more seasoned and steady, even when her personal life gets a bit complicated. It turns out though that, despite their differences, they make a brilliant team and quickly become close friends.

Janet and Rachel's relationship runs parallel to the cases they solve, whether they're open and shut cases in one episode, or some of the longer-arching mysteries that tend to have a little more of a personal connection to the show's characters. Their team is led by the formidable DCI Gill Murray (Amelia Bullmore), who also went on to write a few episodes of the show. Some of her colleagues call her "Godzilla," which is a fitting nickname, considering the fear she instills as their superior. She's very close with Janet, and is hard on Rachel when she needs it, but respects both of their abilities as detectives. The complex lives of these women, both in a male-dominated profession and their complex personal lives, serve as the heart of the show, which was a relatively rare and fresh concept on TV at the time.

'Scott & Bailey' Flips the Buddy-Cop Trope on Its Head With Detectives Rachel & Janet