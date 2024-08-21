The Big Picture Sid and Scott, a British coming-of-age dramedy, champions the spirit of perseverance and turning dreams into reality.

The film's core message is about pushing through fears and adversities to achieve ambitions.

Entertainment Squad has acquired Scott & Sid for distribution and will release it on November 12.

Collider can exclusively reveal that Entertainment Squad has announced its acquisition of the critically acclaimed British coming-of-age film Scott and Sid, along with the release date for the movie. Directed, written, and produced by Scott Elliott and Sid Sadowskyj, the autobiographical drama/comedy will be released in English-speaking territories on November 12. Scott and Sid follows the inspiring journey of two young men from York who defy expectations and relentlessly pursue their dreams.

The film stars Tom Blyth, known for his roles in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the MGM+ series Billy the Kid, alongside Richard Mason, with Charlotte Milchard in a supporting role as Sid’s mother. The story begins when Scott (Mason) and Sid (Blyth) meet as teenagers and quickly form a tight partnership. United by a shared list of ambitious goals, the duo launches two successful businesses while still in school, and ultimately sets their sights on making a film. Based on the true-life experiences of the filmmakers, Scott and Sid is a heartfelt exploration of ambition, friendship, and the power of determination.

'Sid and Scott' is About Having Dreams and Making Those Dreams Happen

Image via Entertainment Squad

"Having a dream is one thing, but making it happen is what separates the dreamers from the doers,” said Sid Sadowskyj, the film's producer, highlighting the film’s core message of perseverance. Director Scott Elliott echoed this sentiment, stating:

"This film truly champions the spirit of pushing through your fears and adversities. The adventure lies in the dream chasing—the journey of turning dreams into reality."

Shaked Berenson, CEO of Entertainment Squad, expressed his excitement about bringing this motivational story to audiences. “Scott and Sid is a testament to the power of friendship and the relentless pursuit of dreams,” Berenson said. “We are thrilled to share this uplifting and motivational story with audiences everywhere.”

The deal for Scott and Sid was negotiated by Patti Rose and Scott Jones of Artist View Entertainment, who will be selling foreign territories at the upcoming Mipcom in Cannes, France, and the American Film Market in Las Vegas. Entertainment Squad, a boutique distribution company founded by industry veteran Shaked Berenson, continues to build its reputation with releases like Tribeca’s Audience Award-winning dramedy Cherry and SXSW Selection Peak Season, which is currently in theatres.

With its uplifting story and inspirational themes, Scott and Sid is set to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide when it debuts on November 12. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Scott and Sid and check out the film's poster below.