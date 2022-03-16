NBC has been mostly known for their hit comedy offerings, but the network has also had success with their various dramas like The Blacklist. Now, according to Variety, Scott Bakula has joined NBC's next big drama hopeful, Unbroken.

The pilot is set to follow “three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California as they make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo.” Bakula will star in one of the lead roles as Ash Holleren. The character is described as followed:

“A retired saddle bronc rodeo champion who’s desperate to hold on to the California ranch that’s been in his family for generations. With neighbors encroaching, and his winery and trail riding businesses barely turning a profit, Ash and his extended family will be forced to dig deep to find a road back to the life they once knew”.

The pilot will also star Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, and Oluniké Adeliyi. Shaun Cassidy will serve as the writer/executive producer on the series with Bronwen Hughes on board as the executive producer and director of the pilot.

Bakula has starred in many famous TV shows over the years like Men of a Certain Age, Star Trek: Enterprise, Chuck, Boston Legal, and the sci-fi series Quantum Leap. The latter of which is getting its own sequel pilot from NBC. Bakula recently starred in NCIS: New Orleans where he was on the hit drama for seven seasons. When talking about the project the actor said, “I’m thrilled to be working with Shaun Cassidy and NBC”. He would continue on by saying:

“Shaun has created a rich and complicated world, led by a patriarch struggling to hold on to his family’s 100-year-old ranch while managing a variety of surprises. He wrote a great pilot script that touches on many relevant issues of today, yet has deep roots in Americana. It’s a character I haven’t played before and I can’t wait to get back in the saddle again.”

From Bakula’s excitement, this sounds like Unbroken could be the next big hit for NBC. It looks to be tackling a lot of different things in today’s ever-changing world and feels like a show that is heavily inspired by classic hits like Dallas. This particular series, including its remake series, tackled issues of the day while focusing on the struggle of keeping a family together in a time of crisis. Because of this, Unbroken is a TV pilot to keep your eye on, and we are sure to hear more news on the potential series once the pilot gets closer to filming.

