Searchlight Pictures has set the world premiere for Scott Cooper’s new horror-thriller Antlers as the Closing Night selection of the 2021 Beyond Fest, presented in partnership with the American Cinematheque. Cooper is also set to host a horror retrospective in conjunction with Beyond Fest and the American Cinematheque this fall.

Antlers will premiere at Beyond Fest on October 11th, kicking off a series of events leading up to the domestic theatrical release, including special screenings at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas in San Francisco and Austin on the 11th.

“Antlers features intense scares, a spectacular creature, riveting storytelling, accomplished performances, and the thrilling vision of Scott Cooper at the helm,” said Beyond Fest Founder Christian Parkes. “We know our audiences will journey into the heart of the monster for this artful nail-biter. It’s an honor for us and the American Cinematheque to welcome Scott back, as we have celebrated his genre-spanning films from Crazy Heart to Out of the Furnace over the years.”

The film will have its International Premiere at the 54th Sitges International Film Festival (Festival Internacional de Cinema Fantastic de Catalunya) on October 13th, before screening at the 57th Chicago International Film Festival on October 15th with a special taped conversation between Scott Cooper and Guillermo del Toro, and as the Closing Night event at the 12 Annual Telluride Horror Show on October 17th.

From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper, horror maestro Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer, and J. Miles Dal Antlers is set in an isolated Oregon town, where a middle-school teacher (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother (Jesse Plemons) become embroiled with her enigmatic student (Jeremy T. Thomas) whose dark secrets lead to terrifying encounters with a legendary ancestral creature who came before them.

In addition to Russell and Plemons, Antlers features Academy Award nominee Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Academy Award nominee Amy Madigan.

"I made Antlers as a communal theatrical experience for cinema lovers,” said director and co-writer Scott Cooper. “I can’t think of a more apt series of screenings to launch our film before audiences across the globe –audiences whom I hope share an appreciation for horror films with a different perspective on our everyday fears and ancestral mythology.”

Antlers is written by C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper, based upon the short story The Quiet Boy by Nick Antosca. The film also features an incredible crew of craftspeople from cinematographer Florian Hoffmeister to production designer Tim Grimes, editor Dylan Tichenor, and composer Javier Navarrette who composed the haunting music of Pan's Labyrinth.

The Closing Night screening of Antlers will be held at the American Legion Theater in Hollywood, complete with a red carpet and interviews with Cooper and additional cast members that will be announced later.

