Scott Derrickson has become one of the most recognizable names in the horror genre today. Since 2000 he has written and directed five horror films while also receiving writing and producing credits for several others. However, what really put him on the map was when he joined the MCU, being chosen to write and direct Doctor Strange. With the Sorcerer Supreme existing between the realms of reality and the mystical, Derrickson was an inspired choice to bring both worlds to life, and this decision proved successful.

While he found success with the first film, disagreements occurred surrounding the sequel's direction, and he departed the project while still being credited as an executive producer. Ironically another established horror director, Sam Raimi, was hired to helm Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness instead. Derrickson returned to his horror roots with the recently released The Black Phone. With these iconic movies under his belt, how do they rank?

'The Day the Earth Stood Still' (2008) Metacritic Score: 40

Derrickson's first non-horror film, The Day the Earth Stood Still, is instead a sci-fi drama. In a loose remake of the 1951 film of the same name, Keanu Reeves stars as Klaatu, an alien sent to Earth to decide whether humanity should be saved or destroyed. Jennifer Connely also stars as Helen, a scientist who accompanies Klaatu and tries to convince him that humans are worth saving.

While the original film focused on the threat of the Cold War, this remake explores humanity's damage to the planet, forming the basis for whether they deserve to live or die. A box-office success, the film was still panned by critics, who labeled it dull and meandering. Derrickson received praise for his direction, however.

'Deliver Us From Evil' (2014) Metacritic Score: 40

Derrickson's second stab at religion-based horror, Deliver Us From Evil, stars Eric Bana as Ralph Sarchie, an NYPD sergeant who finds himself investigating cases that defy explanation. Coming to believe demonic possession is at play, Sarchie partners with a priest named Mendoza (Edgar Ramirez) to protect the city from evil.

While the marketing material for the film claimed to be based on the real-life experiences of a police sergeant, the film is an original script written by Derrickson. His direction helps to lend Deliver Us From Evil a constant creepy atmosphere, but unfortunately, the rest of the film is rather dull, and the slow-burn story never really pays off.

'Hellraiser: Inferno' (2000) Metacritic Score: 41

Derrickson's first feature film and the fifth entry in the Hellraiser series. Hellraiser: Inferno follows Joseph Thorne (Craig Sheffer), a corrupt detective who comes across the infamous Lemarchand's box at a grizzly crime scene. As is tradition for the franchise, the box brings ruin to Thorne, who becomes haunted by strange creatures and mutilated bodies.

Derrickson's original script was not intended to be a Hellraiser film and had to undergo rewrites once he was attached to the project. While Inferno was dismissed by most mainstream critics, within horror circles, it is regarded as one of the better Hellraiser sequels, a franchise that has waned since the release of the original cult classic.

'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005) Metacritic Score: 46

The first film from Derrickson to achieve a theatrical release, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, is loosely based on an actual murder trial. After the exorcism of teenage Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter) results in her death, the priest responsible, Father Moore (Tom Wilkinson), is charged with murder due to negligence. The film follows Erin Bruner (Laura Linney), a lawyer tasked with defending Moore in court.

Part-supernatural horror and part-legal drama, The Exorcism of Emily Rose is focused on portraying the courtroom proceedings rather than just spooky thrills. It still provides some disturbing moments for a PG-13 rated horror film as the story explores whether Emily was really possessed or instead suffered from schizophrenia.

'Sinister' (2012) Metacritic Score: 53

This supernatural horror film was the one that marked Derrickson as a name to watch in the horror genre. When true-crime writer Ellison Oswalt (Ethan Hawke) moves with his family to a new home, he discovers a collection of snuff films showing the house's past inhabitants being murdered gruesomely. Soon enough, a dark presence begins haunting the new family.

Sinister was well-received by critics and was praised for its direction, acting, and the creepy atmosphere Derrickson has become adept at providing. The film is also well-regarded by horror fans, and the snuff tapes are still mentioned during discussions of the genre's creepiest moments from recent years. The lawnmower tape is particularly effective.

'The Black Phone' (2022) Metacritic Score: 65

Reuniting with his Sinister star, Derrickson's latest The Black Phone features Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, a child killer masquerading as a magician. After his latest victim, 13-year-old Finney (Mason Thames), is abducted and locked in the Grabber's basement, he begins receiving mysterious calls from a broken phone on the wall. Discovering the calls from past victims, Finney tries to escape with help from his predecessors.

An adaptation of a short story by Joe Hill, the film is a welcome return to horror for Derrickson after his MCU excursion. The Black Phone is his best-reviewed horror film, and the performances from Hawke and the younger cast have been well-received by critics, along with the film's faithfulness to the original story.

'Doctor Strange' (2016) Metacritic Score: 72

The best-reviewed film of Derrickson's career, Doctor Strange, is an introduction for the Sorcerer Supreme into the expansive Marvel universe. When renowned neurosurgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) loses the use of his hands after a car accident, he travels to Nepal in search of The Ancient One in the hope he can be cured.

Doctor Strange is a great standalone film in the MCU. It does an excellent job of introducing audiences to the character, who has made appearances in multiple Marvel movies over the years. With Strange dealing in mystical arts and often traveling to spaces between realms, Derrickson's direction is a great asset to the film as his horror pedigree adds a sense of macabre wonder to the grander set-pieces.

