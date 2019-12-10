Scott Derrickson Announces His New Horror Film Is Coming After ‘Doctor Strange 2’

0

Earlier this week director Scott Derrickson and his colleague, screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, confirmed they’ve written a new horror film together and it will go into production once Derrickson finishes up with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Derrickson and Cargill are longtime collaborators having previously worked together on 2012’s Sinister (which they co-wrote) and 2016’s Doctor Strange (which they co-wrote with Jon Spaihts).

On Monday night, both Derrickson and Cargill shared separate tweets confirming they’d joined their powers à la the Wonder Twins and would be working on a new horror movie from a script they co-wrote. It was also revealed the pic will be an R-rate horror fest. Derrickson tweeted first, telling his followers, “I’m often asked if I’ll ever return to R-rated horror. The answer is a resounding YES. After Doctor Strange: In the Mutiverse of Madness, I’ll go straight into a horror film I’ve already written with @Massawyrm.”

I’m often asked if I’ll ever return to R-rated horror. The answer is a resounding YES. After Doctor Strange: In the Mutiverse of Madness, I’ll go straight into a horror film I’ve already written with @Massawyrm. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) December 10, 2019

About an hour later, Cargill followed up with even more details, including the fact this new project is adapted from a Joe Hill work. “Man, thanks for all the love, you guys,” Cargill wrote, continuing, “@scottderrickson and I have been sitting on this secret for a while, but we’re super excited about it. Can’t wait to make it. Might as well also tell you that it’s an adaptation of a @joe_hill joint. Everything else we gotta keep quiet ATM.”

Man, thanks for all the love, you guys. @scottderrickson and I have been sitting on this secret for a while, but we're super excited about it. Can't wait to make it. Might as well also tell you that it's an adaptation of a @joe_hill joint. Everything else we gotta keep quiet ATM — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) December 10, 2019

Even though we don’t know which Hill work these two have tackled (sidenote: you’ll have plenty time to familiarize yourself with Hill once Locke & Key premieres on Netflix or if you tackle his comics before this new movie hits theaters), we do have at least one clue about what this horror movie is not about. Responding to a fan question asking if the new movie will be similar to Derrickson’s 2005 pic The Exorcism of Emily Rose, he responded, “Won’t ever make another demon movie. Fuck those lil bitches.” Respect.

Won’t ever make another demon movie. Fuck those lil bitches. https://t.co/4xvzDcxgfw — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) December 10, 2019

And there you have it! Right now, this seems to be all the details Derrickson and Cargill are willing to spill. There’s still lots and lots of time between now and when this new pic will go into production. First, Derrickson has to tackle the MCU machine once more as he goes deeper and deeper into the Doctor Strange rabbit hole.

