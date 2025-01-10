Scott Disick has words of wisdom for his teenage son Mason Dash Disick. The father of three has given his 15-year-old son dating advice as he starts gaining an interest in girls. While The Flip It Like Disick star is a cool dad, he’s also set some ground rules for his son as he enters this new phase. Scott Disick was the first guest featured on the debut episode of Khloé Kardashian’s new podcast Khloé in Wonder Land. The episode, titled “The Lord & The Lady,” aired on January 8, 2024. The duo has shared a long-standing friendship despite Disick’s calling it quits with the Good American mogul’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, almost a decade ago.

In the episode, Scott Disick discussed that if his son is going through a tough time, he tries to share instances from his own life where he’s messed up to prevent him from doing the same. Lord Disick confessed that his son is in a phase where he’s “starting to really like girls.” While he advised him to do as he pleased, he was told to refrain from resorting to manipulation or lying.

Scott Disick told his son that honesty is the best policy. The father of three also shared that he'd overheard his son speak to girls on the phone on multiple occasions and observed him be “straight up” about his intentions. The reality TV star’s dating advice to his son included but wasn’t limited to the following words:

“If a girl tells you she wants to maybe do something with you and hook up or whatever, if she knows that you’re not in a relationship with her, don’t tell her you are just to get something out of her.”

Scott Disick Is Honest With His Son About His Past Addiction

Disick’s approach as a father is to keep things real with his kids. In the same episode of the podcast, the father-of-three told Kardashian that he’s honest about his past struggles with alcohol abuse with his son Mason, and refrains from any form of sugarcoating.

The Flip It Like Disick star confessed how he explained to his son the predicaments that alcohol addiction had landed him in. Scott Disick also revealed that his son thought he would treat him differently because of his past mistakes, but the reality TV star was clear that he wouldn’t hesitate to take action if his son ever went down the same path.

Disick shared that he’s not opposed to his son drinking, but if he spots a “hereditary” problem, then he will intervene. He had a conversation with Mason about having a healthy balance when it comes to drinking. The father of three also noted that Kendall and Kylie Jenner are perfect role models who practice healthy drinking habits from which he can learn.

The Kardashians Season 6 will premiere on Hulu on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous season on the same platform.

