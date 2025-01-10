Scott Disick is claiming that he was a massive problem for the Kar-Jenner clan. While Lord Disick’s behavior may have been more than problematic in the past, it’s not like the Kar-Jenners always treated him the best. In the initial seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick and Khloé Kardashian were constantly at loggerheads on the reality series, and the latter even planted a slap across his face. Even when taking into account his and Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s decade-long relationship, the duo were equally guilty for the state of their toxic dynamic.

Disick was the first guest featured on the debut episode of Khloé's new podcast Khloé in Wonder Land. The episode, titled “The Lord & The Lady,” aired on January 8, 2024, and featured her sister’s ex-boyfriend. Though Disick’s relationship with her sister has been over for a few years now, the Good American mogul shares a close relationship with Disick, who shares three kids, Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick with Kardashian Barker. In the podcast episode, Disick insinuated that he was a problematic member of the famous family — which is not a lie but is also a far-fetched truth. Disick was battling addiction for many years and even lost both his parents along the way. While it’s easy to vilify the father of three for his actions in the past, The Kar-Jenners aren’t exactly saints either.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Scott Disick’s Relationship Was Mutually Toxic

At the onset of their relationship, the Kardashian clan gave Disick a hard time because they collectively believed that Kourtney Barker could do better. While there were instances when Disick was unfaithful and emotionally abusive toward Kardashian Barker, the Poosh mogul conveniently overlooked it and continued to grow a family with the Flip It Like Disick star. More notably, when she was expecting her third child, Reign, it was evident that their relationship wasn’t going anywhere. Despite this, due to evident mismanagement in their methods of contraception — which was Kardashian Barker’s responsibility at the time — Disick was put in a situation where he was almost forced into having another child.

Kardashian Barker also placed Disick in a position where he had to react to the news on camera, which resulted in him coming under fire for his reaction at the time. It must also be noted that the news of the pregnancy came just a few months after Disick had lost both of his parents three months apart. Moreover, the mom of four did bank on his mental instability and addiction by stringing him along with the promise of marriage but never really committing to it. The one time she’d agreed to get married to Disick, during a trip to Las Vegas in 2007, Kris Jenner intervened since she believed the Poosh mogul was rushing into things.

Scott Disick’s Health Took a Backseat to the Kar-Jenner Image