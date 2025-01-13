Khloé Kardashian has been the source of her sister Kim Kardashian's ire in recent seasons of the reality series, because of her tendency to stay within her gated community after years of negative press surrounding her on-again-off-again relationship with co-parent Tristan Thompson. Kim has routinely been frustrated with her siblings over the years, since their desire to keep large portions of their lives private often means their over-scheduled sister needs to pick up their slack when it comes to filming The Kardashians. The show has pivoted to focusing almost entirely on behind-the-scenes glimpses into the family's business exploits, but when it comes to sharing personal stories, the show has been sorely lacking.

The Kardashian momager Kris Jenner has come up with an elegant solution to keep her daughter occupied and her own bank account full, with the new podcast deal she arranged for Khloé, discussed in Season 5 of The Kardashians. Khloé was initially reluctant to take on the new project, but her mother assured her she would have all the support she would need for the podcast to succeed, and guaranteed her daughter she wouldn't even need to leave the gated community to record. It seems likely that Season 6 will continue to share the behind-the-scenes narrative about Khloé's efforts to get the new venture up and running, although the recent season preview was underwhelming and didn't reveal any footage.

The first episode of Khloé In Wonderland featured Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner and father to her three eldest children, Scott Disick. Having a family friend as the first guest seemed like a smart choice for a first time attempt at a podcast interview, but Khloé even admitted when filming that she was not sure if he would be featured in the first episode, laughingly challenging him to "bring it." While Khloé and Scott have an easy dynamic, it is clear that Disick understands that when it comes to speaking about the family, there is a limit to what should be said.

Scott Knows When to Be Honest, and When To Shy Away From the Truth

Image via Scott Disick/Instagram

Khloé and Scott have developed an easy friendship over the years, to the point he jests about having had a crush on her at one point. Though the road was often bumpy in the early years of their relationship. At the time, Scott was young, new to fame, and struggling to keep his partying lifestyle in check. There is no denying that in the early days of his relationship with Kourtney, there was much more to his problematic behavior than was captured on camera. And the camera captured a lot.

Khloé's podcast offers a retrospective on this period in Scott's life, with him accepting culpability in the demise of his relationship with Kourtney. He admits to Khloé within seconds of the podcast kicking off that he shies away from the press and podcasts in general because of the pressure not to say anything that will get him in trouble in the family group chat. While Scott is forthright about the pressure from the family to keep their public image intact, he is much less honest about how difficult it is to be with a Kardashian, glamorous image or not.

Scott Takes the Blame, But the Kardashians Are No Picnic