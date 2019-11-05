Guy Ritchie’s ‘Cash Truck’ Gains Scott Eastwood as a New Passenger

0

Chocolate and peanut butter. Rock and roll. Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham. Some of the greatest duos of our times. And while we’re not sure if upcoming Miramax action-thriller Cash Truck has any Reese’s, it definitely reunites the dream team of Ritchie and Statham in what’s sure to be a pulse-pounding affair. We already knew Mindhunter‘s Holt McCallany was joining the picture to bring his brand of stoic toughness. Now, Deadline reports that Scott Eastwood (the undeservedly underrated Pacific Rim: Uprising) is tagging along for the ride.

While Eastwood’s exact role in the film (a remake of 2004’s French thriller Le Convoyeur) is being kept under wraps for now, Eastwood himself spoke of his enthusiasm for joining the project.

I am excited to work with Guy Ritchie. I have been a fan of his since Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Guy’s films are iconic and I feel lucky to have the opportunity to learn from such a gifted filmmaker. I am also looking forward to re-teaming with Jason Statham who is one of the all-time great action stars.

Previously, Eastwood and Statham appeared together in The Fate of the Furious, where Eastwood played a picked on law enforcement agent to Statham’s established Deckard Shaw. In Cash Truck, Statham will play H, a mysterious money man who moves money all across Los Angeles while keeping his real motivations a secret. McCallany will play Bullet, the head of transportation who hires H despite not fully trusting him. The film promises to tell a revenge story using a complicated, POV-shifting narrative that shows us different character perspectives and unreliable truths. In other words — it’s Fate of the Furious meets Rashomon. While we’re not sure how Eastwood fits in to it all yet, it’s nice to see Ritchie taking things back to his crime drama basics while moving forward with narrative tricks — and it’ll be nice to see the young Eastwood continue to carve it his own screen identity separate of his father Clint.

