Earlier this month, one of the more divisive films in the Scream franchise celebrated a monumental milestone, when, on February 4, Scream 3 reached its 25th anniversary. The most campy and meta of them all is a favorite to some and a pox to others, but regardless of where you fall, it’s worth a rewatch for the special occasion. The rewatch will also come in handy to remind you how incredibly dead Scott Foley’s character, Roman Bridger, is by the time the credits role. After not only being bested by Sidney (Neve Campbell) in a life-or-death fight, Roman also received a bullet to the head, solidifying his status as a beyond the shadow of a doubt dead Ghostface — although he did all the movie’s murders on his own so good on him.

The little "Roman is dead" reminder is a must for fans right now who might be baffled by the recent casting of Foley in 2026’s Scream 7. The Scandal alum, who celebrated his feature-length acting debut in Wes Craven’s 2000 slasher flick, is set to make a comeback in the upcoming seventh installment alongside fellow supposedly-dead ex-Ghostface, Matthew Lillard. The two castings have truly blown our little brains, but Foley helped ease the confusion some earlier this week during a trip to LIVE with Kelly and Mark, where he opened up about how he fit into the plot of the Kevin Williamson-helmed film.

“I had just had a conversation with Kevin Williamson who’s directing — wrote the first few Screams, is directing this one. And he wanted me to come back and play a small part. And I was so excited to sort of revisit this character even though he died in the first one.”

Of course, we’d presume that by “the first one,” Foley means his first time in the franchise, Scream 3. The peek into the actor’s experience on the set of Scream 7 gives us a better idea of how Lillard’s Stu Macher and Foley’s Roman Bridger will be used to torment Sidney (Campbell), Gale (Courteney Cox) and the rest of the lengthy cast of characters.

Scott Foley’s Timely Trip To ‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’