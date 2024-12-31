One of the most frustrating things about TV shows is that they don’t always go the way we want them to. This is especially true when it comes to relationship drama — whether it be a lover’s spat that results in a breakup, a cheating scandal, or, in the case of Gilmore Girls, a secret child. If you’ve watched the show, you likely know all about the “will-they-won’t-they” dynamic between Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham). Their chemistry was palpable from the start, yet it wasn't until the Season 4 finale that they finally took the big step and had their first kiss. It was a sigh of relief for longtime fans, as we finally got to watch their romance take off — that is, until about halfway through Season 6. There, Luke discovers he has a 12-year-old daughter he knew nothing about. Her name is April (Vanessa Marano), and she is arguably the most divisive character in the entire show due to how her sudden appearance throws a wrench in Luke and Lorelai’s relationship.

Recently, Scott Patterson, who plays Luke on Gilmore Girls, spoke to ScreenRant and defended the storyline, as well as the character of April, claiming that it was important for the growth of Luke and Lorelai’s overall relationship. But even though I can see where Patterson is coming from, I couldn’t disagree more. I believe the April storyline on Gilmore Girls hurt Luke and Lorelai’s relationship in near-irreparable ways.

Scott Patterson Thinks the April Storyline Was a Good Addition to ‘Gilmore Girls’

Image via The CW

In the aforementioned ScreenRant interview, Patterson reflected on his recent reunion with Mariano, saying, "I understand the fans didn't like the writers throwing a monkey wrench into the Luke and Lorelai thing, but it had to happen. It's a risk you take, but the payoff is so great. It doesn't ruin anything. It just sort of deepens the sort of comeback that's required. I always loved her. I wish the backlash wasn't so instant and vitriolic... These are very serious fans."

While I wholeheartedly agree that Mariano should not be receiving cruel treatment from fans due to the role she played as a kid, I disagree with Patterson's reasoning as to why he felt the storyline had to happen. I don’t believe it deepened the comeback between Luke and Lorelai at all; it soured their reconciliation in the series finale for a multitude of reasons, not the least of which is because it always felt so sudden.

Obviously, I was happy to see the two of them reconnect, but after spending nearly the entire final season apart, not to mention Luke keeping such a huge secret from Lorelai in the season prior, their reunion just doesn't have the impact it should have. I actually don’t think the issue with their romance in the later seasons can be blamed solely on April’s existence, though it certainly played a part due to Luke’s inconceivable choice to hide it from Lorelai. The main problem lies in the fact that their reunion happens in the final episode of the original series, meaning we never get to see them work through their issues or talk about the April situation — or Lorelai's complicated dynamic with her ex, Christopher (David Sutcliffe), for that matter.

Luke and Lorelai’s Reunion Was Rushed in ‘Gilmore Girls’

Image via WB

The main flaw of the April storyline is that Luke decides to keep her existence a secret from Lorelai. At first, it makes sense, as he himself is still trying to wrap his head around the news that he is now a father. But once he started spending more time with April and became a bigger part of her life, he should’ve told Lorelai about her. Sure it would have been an awkward conversation, but Lorelai would have understood. As someone who once dealt with an unplanned pregnancy, she more than most people would understand what it’s like to have parenthood thrust upon you when you least expect it. Eventually, Luke does let Lorelai in regarding April, but that moment is quickly squandered by April’s mother, Anna (Sherilyn Fenn), who wants Lorelai nowhere near her daughter — for fear of April becoming attached to her and ending up hurt if Lorelai and Luke decide to break up. While I understand Anna’s instinct to protect her daughter, it makes no sense in this situation, as Luke and Lorelai are already engaged.

Admittedly, the two do end up splitting, since Luke continues to lead a separate life with April and continuously cuts out Lorelai in the process, and, in a moment of weakness, Lorelai sleeps with Christopher, who ends up becoming her main love interest for the majority of Season 7. It isn’t until the finale that she and Luke find their way back to each other, alhough there's a lot of back and forth throughout the season, and moments where it’s clear Lorelai is still in love with Luke. It is so nice when they do reunite, and their kiss says more than words could in that moment — which wouldn’t usually be an issue, except for the fact that it’s the final episode, and there's never a chance for them to talk things out at length. I don't agree that Gilmore Girls' April storyline made the Luke and Lorelai reunion sweeter, when in reality it pushed them apart. A rushed reunion in the last five minutes doesn’t undo all of that, and after seven seasons of build up, Luke and Lorelai's romance deserved better.