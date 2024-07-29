The Big Picture Scott Peterson's case has resurfaced with new scrutiny, sparking a true crime series on Peacock.

Peterson breaks his silence after two decades to share his side of the story in the docuseries.

Peacock is known for its gripping true crime content, leaving audiences eager for the release on August 20.

The holidays are a time for friends and family to gather around and celebrate the love they share for one another. It’s a time for joy, plenty of food, and serves as a respite from the darkness that takes up so much of that time of the year. But on Christmas Eve 2002, there was no joy to be had in the Modesto, California residence of the Peterson household after Laci Peterson and the baby growing inside her, went missing. Her husband, Scott Peterson, had told investigators that he went fishing the day of the disappearance, and that the last time he saw her was in the morning right before he left. But, as is the case in many investigations, he quickly became the prime suspect. Now, two decades and two murder convictions later, Peterson’s guilty verdict has come under scrutiny and will be the focus of Peacock’s latest true crime project, Face to Face with Scott Peterson. In our exclusive first look at the docuseries, audiences will hear from the man associated with one of the most notorious cases of the last few decades and those certain of his innocence.

Sitting down in front of the camera to share his version of events for the first time in two decades, Peterson undoubtedly took a risk by agreeing to take part in Peacock’s production. In the last 20 years since the public heard from Peterson, he’s been serving time on death row in San Quentin Prison and now Mule Creek State Prison. Interest in his case picked back up after questions began to arise surrounding the prosecution’s timeline of events, leading the Los Angeles Innocence Project to champion his cause earlier this year.

As we see in the teaser, Face to Face with Scott Peterson will help viewers catch up on the work done by the LA Innocence Project over the last year and will also feature conversations between the project’s director, Shareen Anderson, and the incarcerated Peterson. Audiences will also hear from Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey Peterson, former Modesto Police Department lead detective Al Brocchini, detective Jon Buehler, Peterson’s former defense attorney Lara Yeretsian, former ABC News Producer Mike Gudgell, and more.

Peacock’s True Crime History

The streamer is one of the premiere places to catch gripping true-crime stories, whether they be in documentary, docuseries, or scripted form. In our minds, Peacock’s John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is one of the best done true crime productions out there as it puts its focus on the victims versus the monster who committed such atrocious acts. The streamer also took an unbelievable story and dramatized it with actors in A Friend of the Family while simultaneously releasing a documentary about the real events that took place. As for Face to Face with Scott Peterson, the feedback from audiences could very much go either way. Peterson’s case is a very divisive one, with many still believing his guilt. In 2022, another notorious name in true crime, Casey Anthony, sat in front of a camera for the first time in years to share her side of the story and let’s just say it didn’t go how she had hoped.

Still, we’re looking forward to the new information that will be unveiled when Face to Face with Scott Peterson arrives on Peacock on August 20. Check out the teaser above.

