The cast of the cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is reuniting for a new Scott Pilgrim Netflix animated series. The series will feature every star of the Edgar Wright film, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans.

The animated series based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic novels has been ordered to series, with the original cast of its 2010 live-action adaptation reprising their roles. That includes Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau). The series, which will adapt and expand O'Malley's seven original Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, will be animated by Science SARU (Devilman Crybaby. Star Wars: Visions).

First published in 2004 and running until 2010, O'Malley's seven Scott Pilgrim graphic novels center around Torontonian slacker and musician Scott Pilgrim, who falls in love with the mysterious Ramona Flowers, and must battle her seven evil exes to win her love. The series is a comic romp through video games, indie music, anime, and Canadiana, and was a critical and sales success. Edgar Wright's film adaptation was released in 2010; a financial disappointment upon its release, the film has gone on to become a cult classic, acclaimed for its innovative visuals, well-crafted soundtrack, and its strong cast, many of whom have gone on to greater fame in the intervening years. The series has also been adapted into a side-scrolling video game, which was released in 2010. O'Malley's subsequent graphic novel, Seconds, is being adapted for film with Blake Lively set to direct from a script by Wright.

Anamanaguchi, who composed music for the Scott Pilgrim video game, will provide original songs for the show, and will compose the score with Joseph Trapanese. O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski will executive produce the series, as will Eunyoung Choi of Science SARU will executive produce with Abel Gongora set to direct. Edgar Wright will executive produce via Complete Fiction alongside Nira Park. Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions will executive produce with Michael Bacall. UCP will produce.

