The Big Picture The new Scott Pilgrim anime series on Netflix will stay true to the original comic's art style, expanding on the visuals with 2D animation.

The series will feature familiar elements from the 2010 movie, including Ramona's hair color changes, Young Neil, Sex Bob-Omb concerts, and possibly vegan powers.

The all-star cast from the movie has returned to voice their respective characters in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, which follows Scott's fights against Ramona's exes to find his happy ending.

We are so not sad, so very, very not sad that Netflix announced today that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the new anime series based on the comic book series, finally has a release date. We’ll still have to wait a little while, so for now all we can do is overanalyze every piece of information that the streamer throws our way before it gets boring by the sea.

The teaser that Netflix released makes it clear that the anime style will be a direct translation of the art we’ve seen in the comics. It makes perfect sense when you consider that (1) comic book series author Bryan Lee O’Malley is a co-showrunner of the series and (2) the source material had plenty of anime elements anyway. The difference with the series is that 2D animation has the potential to expand even further the visuals idealized by O’Malley, and that’s what the images from the upcoming series suggest.

It’s a bit early to tell which elements 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will have in common, but from the images we can tell that Ramona’s characteristic hair color changes are included, Young Neil is still young, Sex Bob-Omb concerts are still absolutely a thing and maybe even vegan powers? We’ll have to wait on that one.

The All-Star Cast of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

The all-star cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World have all returned to reprise their roles. Michael Cera voices Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin is Wallace Wells, Ellen Wong is Knives Chau, Brie Larson is Envy Adams, Mae Whitman is Roxie Richter, Brandon Routh is Todd Ingram, Anna Kendrick is Stacey Pilgrim, Aubrey Plaza is Julie Powers, Chris Evans is Lucas Lee, Johnny Simmons is Young Neil, Satya Bhabha is Matthew Patel and Jason Schwartzman is Gideon Graves. Whew. You know how long it takes to write all the names from this cast? Like two minutes!!

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to tell the story of Scott taking on a series of fights against all exes of Ramona Flowers. Since all of them still love her, Scott has to beat them one by one in order to find his happy ending. The eight-episode format is set to expand the world of Scott Pilgrim, and this time around we demand that Ramona needn’t be lowkey bisexual. Was that not clear?

Netflix premieres Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on November 17. Check out the trailer below and the brand-new images above: