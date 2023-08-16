The Big Picture The highly anticipated anime TV series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, brings the chaotic energy of the comic books to life and will premiere on Netflix on November 17.

The series expands the Scott Pilgrim universe and the trailer provides a glimpse of how elements from the comic books will be included.

Executive producer Edgar Wright managed to gather all of the stars from the 2010 movie to reprise their roles and do voice work for the series, making it a true reunion for fans.

Scott Pilgrim is dating a high schooler! Again!! Today, Netflix unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated TV series based on the comic book series that inspired the 2010 movie. The teaser provides a good look at how the story will play out as an anime and reveals the official title: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. We also know when we can expect to press play on the episodes: The streamer will premiere it on November 17.

It’s pretty easy to see that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off brings the story to life in a format that fully translates the chaotic energy of the comic books. In anime format, the frantic fights and the structure of the story play out quite appropriately: The title character has the incredibly hard mission of facing off against eleven powerful evil ex-lovers in order to have a peaceful relationship with the girl of his dreams.

We already know that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will expand the Scott Pilgrim universe, but we’re yet to know how. The eight-episode format certainly allows more elements of the comic books to get included, and the trailer provides a quick glimpse of it. The most incredible feat of the series, however, is the fact that executive producer Edgar Wright managed to gather all-stars from the movie to reprise their roles and do voice work for the series.

Scott Pilgrim: All Stars

Back in 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World had an amazing cast that was certainly not as big as they are today. The movie featured pre-Avengers Chris Evans, pre-Succession Kieran Culkin, pre-Pitch Perfect Anna Kendrick, pre-Captain Marvel Brie Larson, pre-Parks and Recreation f#%$ Aubrey Plaza and pretty much pre-everything else. At the time, the biggest names in the cast were Michael Cera (Barbie), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns) and Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City). The movie and anime cast also features Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Johnny Simmons (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Ellen Wong (GLOW) and Satya Bhabha (Sense8).

Not that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World didn’t do justice to the source material. The acclaimed movie pretty much looked like an anime brought to live-action glory, and it’s pretty safe to say that the story will keep its best elements: comic book author Bryan Lee O’Malley is the co-showrunner of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off along with BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?) and Wright was brought back to executive produce, while episodes are directed by Abel Góngora (Star Wars: Visions). The series is also committed to delivering another kick-ass soundtrack: Anamanaguchi, who composed the score for Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game was also brought back to score the series.

Editor's Note: Correction — it’s actually seven evil exes. That’s not that bad. Netflix premieres Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on November 17. You can watch the teaser trailer below: