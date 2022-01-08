Per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, an anime series based on the hit graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim, is currently in development. This show would serve as the second adaptation based on the graphic novel series after Edgar Wright's cult classic Scott Pilgrim vs The World, which starred Michael Cera as the titular character. This new series is being developed by Netflix and UCP, which is responsible for producing The Umbrella Academy and Chucky.

The original artist and creator of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel, Bryan Lee O’Malley, is currently on board as a writer and executive producer on the potential series alongside BenDavid Grabinski. Grabinski serves as the showrunner for Nickelodeon's revival of Are You Afraid of the Dark? The duo will end up as the two showrunners of the Scott Pilgrim series if things end up moving forward. Anime house Science SARU (Devilman Crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story) will animate the series. Abel Gongora is set to direct the show and Eunyoung Choi will produce. Edgar Wright will serve as an executive producer.

The original graphic novel series consisted of six volumes that were released between 2004 and 2010. The indie series broke boundaries and sold millions of copies. Edgar Wright adapted the series to film in 2010 and it ended up being a box office bomb, but later became a massive cult hit in the years to follow. Both the graphic novels and the film tell the story of Scott Pilgrim, a young hipster in a band who gets into trouble when he is forced to battle his girlfriend's seven evil exes. On top of Cera, the 2010 film also starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brandon Routh, Mark Webber, Allison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, and Brie Larson.

Since Scott Pilgrim still has a huge fanbase, adapting the series again but for the small screen seems like the perfect idea. Also, since Scott Pilgrim was originally inspired by manga, making the series an anime makes perfect sense. This series is in the extremely early stages, so expect more and more details to start to emerge slowly but surely.

