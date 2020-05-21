Edgar Wright Reveals Incredible Cast Photos & Trivia During ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Watch-Party

Even in the midst of a global pandemic there’s some good news to be found. One such silver lining is Edgar Wright‘s recent watch-party for Scott Pilgrim, which came along with color commentary from the filmmaker himself and his A-list cast. As viewers watched along from the safety of their respective homes, Wright offered one-of-a-kind insight into the cult classic’s production, shared behind-the-scenes shots of the cast and crew, and revealed trivia that even superfans of the comic book adaptation probably didn’t know.

This latest watch-party was held in concert with The Academy as part of the #WatchWithTheAcademy hashtag. And honestly, while fans have previously held their own individual Tweet-threads while going through Scott Pilgrim on Blu-ray and sharing along with the commentary tracks, the bizarre reality of the pandemic opens up opportunities like this. Where else and when else could Wright and the cast — including Brie Larson, Ellen Wong, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza, and more — take the time out of their normally busy schedules to reconnect with fans over a beloved film and share insight that audiences literally couldn’t find anywhere else? Here’s hoping we see much more content like this in the days, weeks, months, and possibly years (?) to come. Stay tuned for an announcement when classics like Scott Pilgrim may just return to theaters in remastered fashion!

Here’s a sampling of all the behind-the-scenes goodness that Wright shared during the Scott Pilgrim watch-party tweet-along, but there’s a wealth of trivia and photos to enjoy. Get a peek here:

Sorry we couldn’t do the #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy tweet-a-long on a more Euro-friendly time, but if you look back at my feed from last night, there’s lots of fun and goodies to look at. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/gubuFnZwzj — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

We'd all like to thank all at @TheAcademy for asking us to do this #WatchWithTheAcademy party for #ScottPilgrim. Was a complete blast and I hope you all enjoyed out in Twitterland. https://t.co/mIcRtBS9nK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

It was an era! https://t.co/t3osKSqsmo — Brie Larson (@brielarson) May 21, 2020

Wright was joined by some Scott Pilgrim cast members in sharing blasts from the past:

This was the banana pancake place Scott is talking about: Saving Grace in Toronto. #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy https://t.co/tYtZMzvioB — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

I’m settling this once and for all. YES THAT IS ME. THIS IS REAL LIFE. DEAL WITH IT. #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/yBkrjdjzHZ — Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) May 21, 2020

Obviously — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 21, 2020

Please enjoy the bonkers concept art for this. Some of it by my brother Oscar. #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/VvBE80yhUl — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

I remember struggling to describe what the finished scene would be to these extras. "So there's a dragon over there. And a sonic yeti over there!' #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/Ey4DHZaK6r — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

. @edgarwright remember you called me before reshoots worried I might be upset about this alt ending?

Love it. @bryanleeomalley “I’ll be fine. I’m too cool for you anyway” is what we should ALWAYS say! #WatchWithTheAcademy #ScottPilgrimvstheWorld #JusticeForKnives https://t.co/vz7xfQkfii — Ellen Wong (@ellenwongster) May 21, 2020

We rejigged this ending after the original ending split the test audiences right down the middle. @bryanleeomalley helped us write the new ending and came up with ace Knives line “I’m too cool for you anyway”. #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

You can hear Bill Hader in that last fight: GOOD…GOOD…COMBO! #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

The Pyramid VIP area was a real pain to shoot on… but worth it. Still gives me anxiety just thinking about those days though. #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/oxVoBbEs5L — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

On a VFX pass a stunt performer got his tooth knocked out by Michael's double. I distinctly remember us all having to find the tooth on the club floor COVERED IN QUARTERS. #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

#DeletedScene #2#ToddIngram deserved it. Forgot we made this till digging through old memorabilia!@AnnaKendrick47 got the best of me for sure…😄👊🏻#WatchWithTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/1HVfeitbwq — Brandon Routh (@BrandonJRouth) May 21, 2020