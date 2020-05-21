Edgar Wright Reveals Incredible Cast Photos & Trivia During ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Watch-Party

Facebook Messenger

Even in the midst of a global pandemic there’s some good news to be found. One such silver lining is Edgar Wright‘s recent watch-party for Scott Pilgrim, which came along with color commentary from the filmmaker himself and his A-list cast. As viewers watched along from the safety of their respective homes, Wright offered one-of-a-kind insight into the cult classic’s production, shared behind-the-scenes shots of the cast and crew, and revealed trivia that even superfans of the comic book adaptation probably didn’t know.

This latest watch-party was held in concert with The Academy as part of the #WatchWithTheAcademy hashtag. And honestly, while fans have previously held their own individual Tweet-threads while going through Scott Pilgrim on Blu-ray and sharing along with the commentary tracks, the bizarre reality of the pandemic opens up opportunities like this. Where else and when else could Wright and the cast — including Brie Larson, Ellen Wong, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza, and more — take the time out of their normally busy schedules to reconnect with fans over a beloved film and share insight that audiences literally couldn’t find anywhere else? Here’s hoping we see much more content like this in the days, weeks, months, and possibly years (?) to come. Stay tuned for an announcement when classics like Scott Pilgrim may just return to theaters in remastered fashion!

Here’s a sampling of all the behind-the-scenes goodness that Wright shared during the Scott Pilgrim watch-party tweet-along, but there’s a wealth of trivia and photos to enjoy. Get a peek here:

Wright was joined by some Scott Pilgrim cast members in sharing blasts from the past:

