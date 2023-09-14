The Big Picture Michael Cera revived an old email thread with the Scott Pilgrim team just before the new, upcoming anime series was greenlit, sparking a hilarious reaction from Chris Evans.

The original cast of Scott Pilgrim will return to voice their characters in the animated series, showing their continued enthusiasm for the story.

With the opportunity to explore more of the source material and go crazier in the animated format, Scott Pilgrim fans can expect another wild ride.

Fans of Scott Pilgrim are a loyal fanbase that never let the franchise die ever since the first movie was released in 2010. And as it turns out, neither did its lead actor. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, franchise creator and comic book author Brian Lee O’Malley revealed that Michael Cera (Barbie) revived an e-mail thread with all the team just before Netflix greenlit the upcoming anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

During the interview, O’Malley commented that it was such a coincidence that Cera's e-mail and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off came about at the same time that it’s no wonder that the cast and director/producer Edgar Wright often bring it up. The thing about it was, the e-mail thread had been dormant for so long that it even prompted a hilarious reaction from Chris Evans (Pain Hustlers):

“The cast have spoken about this email chain a lot but there’s one detail that I don’t think anyone has mentioned. We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years. Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, ‘Oh, that’s funny.’ Chris Evans responded like, ‘Michael, what the fuck are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?’ And then we all started chatting again.”

Image via Universal

Scott Pilgrim Is Revived In The Best Way Possible

The great thing about the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off animated series is that the whole original cast agreed to come back to voice their characters. During the pandemic times, fans were treated to a virtual table read that showed how all cast members are still enthusiastic about the story. This time, with the opportunity to explore more of the source material and the liberty to go even harder on crazy due to the animated format, it’s pretty safe to say that Scott Pilgrim fans will be in for another wild ride.

Aside from Cera as the title character and Evans as Lucas Lee, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will also feature the voices of Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin (Succession) as Wallace Wells, Ellen Wong (GLOW) as Knives Chau, Brie Larson (The Marvels) as Envy Adams, Mae Whitman (Good Girls) as Roxie Richter, Brandon Routh (Superman Returns) as Todd Ingram, Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) as Stacey Pilgrim, Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus) as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) as Young Neil, Satya Bhabha (Eastsiders) as Matthew Patel and Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City) as Gideon Graves.

Netflix premieres Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on November 17. You can watch the trailer below: