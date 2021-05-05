If you missed the one-week engagement of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, fear not, because the cult classic’s re-release has been expanded. The film will now be screened in 451 theaters across the United States. On his Twitter account, director Edgar Wright also teased screenings in both the United Kingdom and Canada in the future.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has exploded in popularity over the past few years. Originally deemed a box office bomb upon its release in 2010, the film has since been heralded as a cult classic due to its witty characters and bombastic visuals.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ Is Coming Back to Theaters in Dolby Vision — Watch a New Trailer Now

Collider’s Adam Chitwood talked with Wright about the following his film has developed in a recent interview. The director discussed how he still gets requests to sign posters for the film, especially from directors and stars whose children were fans:

“I know this because there's quite a few directors, friends of mine, who say to me, ‘Hey, would you sign a Scott Pilgrim poster for my son?’ I've definitely done ones for Sam Mendes, JJ Abrams, Jon Favreau. Jack Black just the other day. It's like, ‘Hey, could you sign a Scott Pilgrim poster for my son?’ So there's obviously some 10- and 11-year-olds, who obviously did not see when it first came out, who love that movie. And I've heard that a lot from people. So it's nice in a way.”

The re-release marks the first restoration of the film, which was converted to Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The remaster was supervised by Wright, cinematographer Bill Pope, sound mixer Julian Slater, colorist Stephen Nakamura, and editor Paul Machliss. Matt Goldberg caught the re-release in theaters and praised the Dolby mix, leaving him “to get lost in a phenomenal movie.”

Tickets are currently on sale for the new screenings, so check your local listings to see if your theater made the cut. Check out Wright's announcement of the film's extension below.

KEEP READING: Bill Pope Is a Revolutionary Cinematographer — Here Are 10 Reasons Why

Share Share Tweet Email

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Actor Dee Bradley Baker Explains How He Voices Every Member of the Bad Batch The voice actor also talks about voicing Clone Force 99.

Read Next