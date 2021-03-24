Good news, everyone! Filmmaker Edgar Wright’s beloved, cult favorite film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is coming back to theaters in a new Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos version supervised by the filmmaker and his original collaborators. A theatrical re-release of the wildly ambitious graphic novel adaptation was planned last year to mark the film’s 10th anniversary, but those plans were scuttled by the pandemic. Luckily, with vaccinations on the rise and theaters opening back up, Wright and Co. are finally ready to give fans the chance to see Scott Pilgrim in a whole new way. The film will open in North American theaters on April 30th.

The Baby Driver filmmaker says this new Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos version was supervised by himself along with the original team of sound mixer Julian Slater, colorist Stephen Nakamura, cinematographer Bill Pope, and editor Paul Machliss. And if you think all that work only went into a limited theatrical engagement, think again – Wright confirms a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release for Scott Pilgrim is coming soon as well, although a release date is TBA.

Scott Pilgrim was Wright’s first big studio movie after earning high praise for his one-two punch of Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz. The visually dynamic blockbuster action/romance flick unfortunately failed to catch on with audiences when it was first released, but it has only grown in stature over the years and has amassed a significant fanbase. Now all those who missed the movie in theaters the first go-around finally have a chance to see Scott Pilgrim the way it was meant to be seen, and those who haven’t seen it in a theater in a decade are able to catch that high once more.

Wright released a new trailer for the theatrical re-release, which you can check out below. I’ll definitely be seeing this one in the theater while also eagerly awaiting the 4K Blu-ray release. As for Wright, he’s been plenty busy with new films as well – his brilliant documentary The Sparks Brothers premiered to raves at Sundance in January and opens in theaters this summer, while his new thriller Last Night in Soho will open in theaters this fall.

