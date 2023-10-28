Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is making its way back to Netflix U.S. on November 1 and the timing couldn't be better. The news comes right before the new anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off hits Netflix on November 17, 2023. The live-action film, directed by Edgar Wright, is based on Bryan Lee O'Malley’s iconic graphic novels. The 2010 film became an instant favorite for many and was praised for capturing the aesthetics of the comic book.

The film was taken off of Netflix U.S. in April 2023 but that’s about to change. Thanks to the buzz around the upcoming anime and its clips, teasers, and trailers pulling in millions of views, both old fans and newcomers will likely want to watch the original film.

Now, why is the movie's return to Netflix such a big deal? This is because the Scott Pilgrim universe is expanding. The Netflix anime series which will be released next month is not necessarily a remake of the movie, but a brand-new spin on the franchise that promises to take the story in a fresh direction. The best part is that the entire cast from the 2010 film, including big names like Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson, and Chris Evans, have returned to lend their voices for the animated series.

How Does‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ Differ From the Anime Series?

Image via Netflix

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World follows the story the original comic book series closely. However, the new Netflix anime series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, developed by O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, will take a little detour. O'Malley, the creator of Scott Pilgrim, mentioned that the anime wouldn't exactly follow the original story since he didn't want to rewrite it as it is. "The idea of spending years on a project that is just beat for beat the same thing feels like a waste of time,” Grabinski added, backing up O’Malley.

In addition to the already-mentioned roles, the Netflix anime also stars Julian Cihi alongside returning names like Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Ellen Wong, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Mae Whitman, and Satya Bhabha. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World comes to Netflix U.S. on November 1 ahead of the anime adaptation which will hit Netflix screens on November 17, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.