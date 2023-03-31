Scott Pilgrim vs. The World has become a cult classic. Based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was adapted for the big screen in 2010. The visionary director, Edgar Wright (Il), brings the novels to life by crafting one of the most entertaining films of the last 15 years.

The film follows the titular Scott, a 22-year-old bassist who has never had trouble getting a girlfriend; usually, the problem is getting rid of them. But when Ramona Flowers skates into his heart, he finds she has the most troublesome baggage: an army of ex-boyfriends who will stop at nothing to eliminate him from her list of suitors. The film was stylized with an incredible sense of humor, and the visual aids only highlighted the movie’s hilarious premise.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was released on August 13, 2010, and fans have been begging for a sequel ever since. Luckily, Netflix will bring the franchise back, but things will look a bit different this time. Scott Pilgrim is returning as an anime, and here’s everything you need to know.

Who are the Cast of Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim?

Netflix announced that the entire Scott Pilgrim vs. The World cast will return to their original roles. Fans are ecstatic to see such talented actors return to some of their best performances.

Michael Cera returns as Scott Pilgrim alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. The rest of the cast includes Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau). Netflix released a video highlighting the all-star cast.

The anime series will likely feature even more supporting characters that did not appear in the original film, so expect even more cast and character announcements in the future.

What Is Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim About?

We don’t have much information about the direction of Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim, but odds are, it won’t be a reboot. Producer Edgar Wright has gone on record, saying: “That [the series] doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it.”

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was not a direct adaption of the novels and left a lot of ideas on the cutting room floor. It’s safe to assume that Scott Pilgrim will use the books and video games as inspiration, adapting a few more plotlines from O’Malley’s original work.

There is no release date for the Scott Pilgrim anime. When Netflix announced the cast of the series, they said it would be “coming soon.” However, we have no indication of how long that will be. The series will likely debut in 2024, but there is a chance it will drop in 2023. We will keep you updated on the show's release.

Who are the Creatives Behind Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim?

Science SARU, the studio behind the hit anime series Devilman Crybaby, will create the Scott Pilgrim series. They have also worked on Star Wars Visions, producing the shorts T0-B1 and Akakiri. The Japanese studio has varied filmography with many different art styles and tones. That allows Scott Pilgrim to fit in almost any hold they need because of how talented the animation team is when it comes to their projects.

We will see a lot of returning faces when we look at who’s crafting the Scott Pilgrim anime. Edgar Wright, who wrote and directed the live-action film, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, serves as an executive producer. Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley is also an executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?)

Wright took to Twitter to share his excitement by saying:

“One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film’s release in 2010, we’ve done Q&As and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the gang on an actual project. Until now…”

