It’s not every day that we see an entire cast of a film returning for an all-new project after 13 years, but Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is the rare exception. The long-awaited anime is an adaptation of the eponymous graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, which also inspired the 2010 live-action film. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off follows the titular protagonist, a 20-something slacker who falls in love with his dream girl but must fight all her seven evil exes to get her. Created by O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, the Netflix original animation shares a lot in common with the film from 13 years ago, including a slew of characters, and the entire cast that played them. Not to mention, the anime-inspired art, action, and eye-popping visuals that we saw in several scenes in the film will also dominate the upcoming anime, albeit with more full steam.

When the film was released in 2010, it wasn’t a box-office success but gradually garnered a huge following and earned several awards, turning it into a modern cult classic among genre fans over the years. The actors featured in the film have evolved and established into superstars, award-winning actors, and industry sensations. And yet, we couldn’t be more excited to see the stars of the film reprising their roles after more than a decade and voicing their respective characters. Although they are almost like those in the film, the anime series takes mostly from the comics where the characters have more to them than what we saw in the film. With Netflix all geared up to launch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, find out all the prominent characters featured in the series and the massive ensemble cast that plays them.

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Scott William Pilgrim is a 20-something slacker musician and the hero of the story. He plays bass for his indie band, Sex Bob-Omb, which he formed with his friends Stephen Stills and Kim Pine. In the film, Scott tries to get into a competition to score a record deal, and in the books, he is initially unemployed and later gets a job as a dishwasher at The Happy Avocado vegetarian restaurant. Scott believes that smoking is evil, drinks “only on occasion,” and never hits girls. It’s also worth mentioning that Scott might not be blessed with brawn, but he has brains and cunning, which become his weapon to defeat his enemies. He only has one problem, his mad love for a girl named Ramona whom he keeps dreaming of, until she turns out to be real. No sooner than they start dating, he is challenged to face all of her ex-lovers/boyfriends, one by one. And that’s where his real test begins.

Superbad star Michael Cera, who played the titular Scott Pilgrim in the 2010 film, returns to voice the same in the anime series. Most recognized for his portrayals of awkward, offbeat, coming-of-age protagonists, Cera had his breakthrough role in the hit sitcom Arrested Development. Following its success, he appeared in several films like Juno, Year One, Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist, Paper Heart, and recently, as Allan in Barbie and The Adults. He will next appear in the upcoming films, Christmas Eve In Miller’s Point and Sacramento.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Image via Universal Pictures

Ramona Victoria Flowers is the story’s heroine and is at the center of everything that happens and will happen in Scott’s life. She is the woman he dreams of until he finds her to be real. Distinguished by her colorful hair (it keeps changing), and calm and serious demeanor, Ramona becomes an integral part of Scott’s life. An American expat in Toronto, she works as a “ninja delivery girl” for Amazon and soon becomes Scott’s love interest. Ramona is very secretive about her past life but warns Scott about her seven evil exes.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead voices the character of Ramona Flowers in her reprisal of the role from the 2010 film. From her most significant role in NBC’s Passions, Winstead had notable roles in films like Final Destination 3, Death Proof, A Good Day to Die Hard, and Birds of Prey, as well as series like Mercy Street and Fargo Season 3. In 2022, Winstead was added to the cast of Ahsoka and will next star in the upcoming film Ursa Major.

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Image via Universal Pictures

Wallace is Scott’s “cool gay roommate” who met him first in college. He appears more intelligent and responsible between the two of them but is also very cocky and a big gossip who always has all the intel on everyone. Wallace becomes Scott’s mentor and helps him train to fight Ramona’s evil exes.

Kieran Culkin voices Wallace Wells, a character he played in the live-action film as well. From a small role in Home Alone, Culkin achieved a breakthrough with his performance in Igby Goes Down, followed by notable roles in NBC’s Go Fish, FX’s Fargo Season 2, and HBO’s Succession, and films like Margaret, The Cider House Rules, Weiner-Dog, and No Sudden Move.

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Image via Universal

Stephen Stills, not to be confused with Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, is the lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist of Sex Bob-Omb, basically the face of the band. And yet he has severe stage fright. He is Scott’s friend from college and works as a cook at The Happy Avocado restaurant where he helps Scott get a job later. He was once in a chaotic relationship with Julie Powers.

Mark Webber, an actor known for offbeat, independent projects, voices the character of Stephen Stills. He is most recognized for his work in Snow Day, The Laramie Project, Weapons, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, etc.

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Kimberly “Kim” Pine is the drummer of Sex Bob-Omb and Scott’s friend from high school and sarcasm is her middle name. She was also Scott’s first girlfriend which she seems to be embarrassed and annoyed about. She works at a video store and is best known for not liking most people.

Star Trek: Picard star Alison Pill voices the character of Kim, which she also played in the 2010 film. Pill had notable roles in films like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Milk, Midnight in Paris, Hail, Caesar!, and series like The Newsroom, and American Horror Story: Cult, and Devs.

The League of Evil Exes

Scott Pilgrim’s story wouldn’t be complete without him facing the septet of Ramona’s ex-boyfriends/lovers. Also called The League of Evil Exes, the group was founded by Gideon for reasons far more sinister than the revenge of a jilted lover.

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Image via Universal

Matthew is Ramona’s first ex, whom Ramona dated for just a week or so and kissed only once. He has mystical powers that allow him to fly and hurl fireballs and summon “Demon Hipster Chicks”, which might prove dangerous for Scott.

In his most notable work, British actor Satya Bhabha voices Matthew Patel, a reprisal of his live-action character from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. He had recurring roles in New Girl and Sense8 and films like Midnight’s Children.

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Image via Universal

Lucas is next on Ramona’s list of exes. A pro skateboarder-turned-movie star, he is named after a similar pro skateboarder-turned-actor, Jason Lee, which often confused Scott. His weapon is his skateboarding tricks.

The MCU hero and action star, Chris Evans returns from the 2010 live-action cast to voice Lucas Lee. Before he became a global phenomenon as Captain America, Evans had a breakthrough role in the Fantastic Four films, followed by his success with the Avengers films. Besides his MCU status, he is also known for films like Snowpiercer, Knives Out, The Gray Man, Ghosted, and recently, The Pain Hustlers, and is next set to star in the upcoming action-adventure holiday film Red One.

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Image via Universal

An arrogant, narcissistic, uncaring, pathological liar, Todd Ingram serves as the third evil ex of Ramona. A bass player for the band, Clash at Demonhead, Todd also has “vegan-based” psychic powers, which he uses against Scott. He is supposedly dating Envy Adams but repeatedly cheats on her with the band’s drummer, among other girls.

Brandon Routh of Superman Returns fame voices the character of Todd in his reprisal of the character from the 2010 film. He is known for recurring roles in series like Chuck, Arrow, The Flash, and Legends of Tomorrow. He is next set to voice the character of Gideon Jura in Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering.

Mae Whitman as Roxie Richter

Image via Universal

Roxanne “Roxie” Richter was once Ramona’s roommate and also her lover, making her the fourth ex. She is a half-ninja with killer fighting skills, an accomplished artist, and the only female in The League of Evil Exes. Roxie also openly hates Scott (like all of Ramona’s evils).

Mae Whitman reunites with her Arrested Development co-star, Michael Cera, as Roxie in both Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Whitman has done voice acting for years, most notably as Katara in Avatar: The Last Airbender and April O'Neil in the 2012 reboot of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She gained mainstream attention with Arrested Development, followed by The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Parenthood, Good Girls, and Up Here. Since June 2023, she has been voicing Annie in Skull Island.

Julian Cihi as Kyle and Ken Katayanagi

Identical Japanese twins, Kyle and Ken make for Ramona’s fifth and sixth exes. They are “expert roboticists” who use robots as weapons to fight Scott. Once they discovered that Ramona had been cheating on them with each other, they decided to team up and seek revenge.

Julian Cihi voices both the characters of Kyle and Ken Katayanagi which were voiced by Shota Saito and Keita Saito in the 2010 film. Cihi is best known for his roles in Only Murders in the Building Season 1 and The Tick.

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Image via Universal Pictures

The leader of The League of Evil exes, and the story’s primary antagonist, Gideon Graves is Ramona’s seventh, latest, and probably the most formidable ex. The CEO of New York City–based G-Man Media, Gideon has made it his mission to get Ramona back and uses incredible resources to fight Scott.

Actor, musician, and a regular collaborator of Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman voices Gideon in a reprisal of the character from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Besides starring in eight films of Anderson, Schwartzman also starred in Bored to Death, Fargo Season 4, and Mozart in the Jungle, the latter of which he also wrote and produced. He will be next seen in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Megalopolis, and Queer.

The Supporting Characters of 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Image via Universal

Julie is Stephen’s ex-girlfriend and also knows Scott from the same college. She is the first one to befriend Ramona in town and tries to keep her away from Scott, which makes it obvious that she does not like Scott. Described as “ass and obnoxious” in the books, Julie swears like no one else and is very combative with everyone.

Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza voices the character of Julie Powers, returning to her role from the 2010 film. Besides producing and starring in films like The Little Hours, Ingrid Goes West, and Emily the Criminal, Plaza is most recognized for her roles in Black Bear, Legion, and The White Lotus Season 2. She will next appear in the upcoming films Megalopolis and The Ark and the Aardvark.

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Image via Universal

Neil "Young Neil" Nordegraf is the No.1 fan of Sex Bob-Omb and Stephen’s roommate. He is younger than most of his friends and perhaps the quietest of the lot. But he is not the sharpest tool in the shed. Young Neil is voiced by Johnny Simmons, an actor best known for his roles in Jennifer’s Body, Evan Almighty, 21 Jump Street, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and The Late Bloomer.

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Image via Universal

Knives is a 17-year-old high school girl and a self-proclaimed “Scott-aholic”, who is obsessed with Scott after he breaks up with her because of Ramona. She starts dating Sex Bob-Omb’s Young Neil but is still in love with Scott. Ellen Wong voices the role of Knives Chau, a Canadian actor best known for her work in the Sex and the City prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, Netflix’s GLOW, and Syfy’s Dark Matter.

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Image via Universal

Stacey is Scott’s 18-year-old younger sister but more mature than her brother. She also works at the same coffee shop as Julie Powers and is friends with Ramona. Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick voices Stacey Pilgrim, the same role she played in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. From a supporting role in the Twilight series, Kendrick shot to fame with her work in Pitch Perfect and its sequels, Up in the Air, A Simple Favor, Alice, Darling, and the series Love Life which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Image via Universal Pictures

Natalie V. “Envy” Adams is Scott’s ex-girlfriend who took over his band and left him devastated. She is a famous rock star with The Clash at Demonhead and dates Todd, the band’s bassist and one of Ramon’s exes. Academy, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winner Brie Larson of Captain Marvel fame voices the character of Envy Adams, which she also played in the 2010 film. She earned critical acclaim for the Academy-winning independent film, Room and The Glass Castle. Among her 2023 projects, Larson reprises her MCU character in The Marvels and also appears in Apple TV+’s Lessons in Chemistry which she also produces.

