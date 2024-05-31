The Big Picture Scott Pilgrim Takes Off pleased fans with new character arcs and embracing its anime roots.

The original Scott Pilgrim cast reprised their roles in the animated series, creating a nostalgic experience for fans.

Lead star Mary Elizabeth Winstead and several cast members thanked fans for their continued support of the franchise.

It's never a bad time to give a shout out to fans, whose interest helps some projects come to life. If it wasn't for the fanbase's lingering interest in Scott Pilgrim, for example, the Netflix animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off would never happen. That's why, after an exciting FYC panel for the series, the cast and production team decided to share with Collider a thank-you video celebrating all support they got ever since Scott Pilgrim vs. The World first premiered.

Even though not all members from the Scott Pilgrim family were able to send their videos, we still got a hefty bunch to voice their appreciation. The video includes Mary Elizabeth Winstead (who plays Ramona Flowers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon), Mae Whitman (Roxy Richter), Ellen Wong (Knives Chau), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel) and Mark Webber (Stephen Stills). Some people who also popped in were co-showrunner BenDavid Grabinski, comic book creator and co-showrunner Bryan Lee O’Malley and Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), who directed the original film and produced the animated series.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off pleased fans due to its new approach to the material: The story shifted its focus to Ramona Flowers, gave a better character arc for Knives Chau and, off course, it fully embraced its anime roots — the original comic book series paid homage to the Japanese art style. In an interview with Collider, Grabisnki revealed that re-telling the story was no easy feat because "I didn't want it to feel like a cover, but I also didn't want to repeat jokes."

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' Was A Lighting In a Bottle

One of the gifts that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was able to give to fans was that the whole cast of the original movie came back reprise their roles and voice the animation. This means that nostalgia hit pretty high levels, and also fans of the original comic book series were able to see the first idealization of the characters and look come to life in the best way possible — with Bryan Lee O'Malley at the helm.

Netflix is yet to announce if Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will come back for another season, but lead star Mary Elizabeth Winstead told Collider last year that she would totally be on board for more episodes. At the same time, Winstead recognized that the anime series was a "lightning in a bottle moment," and that getting everyone back together again might make sense when more time has passed "to see what feelings come out of that time frame."

All episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off are available to stream now. You can watch the exclusive thank-you video above.