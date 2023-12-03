This article contains heavy spoilers for the newest Netflix series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

When Edgar Wright announced an animated Scott Pilgrim series titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, folks were left wondering what that might look like. Many faithful fans of Wright's masterpiece Scott Pilgrim vs. the World trusted the vision, considering that the entire original cast was announced to return for the series. Still, many others were rightfully skeptical of the idea. However, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off became one of the most streamed Netflix shows, proving that many were still interested in seeing their favorite characters once again.

Good reviews are sprouting all around, from a great 98% on Rotten Tomatoes to The Verge author Andrew Webster liking the show's subversive approach by "twisting it into something full of surprises." Although first impressions from fans were mixed, the current consensus is that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a smash hit - and many eagerly await (and hope for a) season two. Fans on IMDb have rallied behind the show, granting every episode high rankings and cementing its reputation as a pop culture phenomenon. And while every episode has a very decent score, some are certainly more impressive than others.

8 "A League of Their Own" - Episode 2

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

The second episode of the series follows the bombastic ending of episode one, focusing on the members of The League of Evil Exes. As is well-known, The League of Evil Exes was assembled by Gideon G-Man Graves (Jason Schwartzman), and the anime follows that same path. However, Takes Off pays more attention to characters who needed more screen time in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, as well as the motivation behind The League. As Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha) notes to the rest of the exes, he killed Scott but didn't win Ramona back, thus beginning to question the point of the whole assembly.

In a phenomenal stand-off and long action sequence between Matthew Patel and Gideon, Patel defeats G-Man and forces him to sign his conglomerate, all 14 animal shelters, and The League. Patel's win throws the whole story off-balance, hinting a the new and exciting direction the anime will take in future episodes. The fight scenes are beautifully animated, and the voice acting is top-notch, making "A League of Their Own" one of the most important chapters in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

7 "Lights. Camera. Sparks?" - Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Episode 5, titled "Lights. Camera. Sparks?," gives Ramona's third evil ex, the vegan Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh), a different fate from the movie. Todd is in the band The Clash at Demonhead with Scott's ex, Envy Adams, and they're dating. With Lucas Lee out of the picture as the lead in the movie about Scott's life, Todd replaces him, with Envy Adams as Ramona Flowers and Wallace Wells as himself. Wallace convinces the movie director, Edgar Wrong, to give him a romantic scene with Todd. Todd falls head over heels for Wallace, and they begin a whirlwind on-set romance.

"Lights. Camera. Sparks?" might just count among the best episodes on streaming right now, as it has everything - the romance, the drama, the action, and the laughs. Kieran Culkin proves he is the best part of Scott Pilgrim with a charming and hysterical performance, perfectly complemented by Brandon Routh's stoic, clumsy, deadpan take on the smitten Todd.

6 "Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life" - Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

The start of the newest edition of Scott Pilgrim's story seems pretty faithful to Edgar Wright's classic 2010 movie. From Scott and Wallace's "roommate" situation (according to Wallace Wells, Scott just crashed there one night and never left) to Scott seeing Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in his dreams, viewers might be left wondering if Netflix just invested loads of money into animating a movie that was already perfect to begin with.

However, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off doesn't follow the source materials too carefully, 'taking off' in a different direction: Scott Pilgrim loses to Matthew Patel. The end of episode one leaves viewers stunned, wondering if Scott is really dead and where the story might go from here. Watching a Scott Pilgrim anime without Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) might seem sacrilegious; luckily, the show had several aces up its sleeve.

5 "WHODIDIT" - Episode 6

IMDb Rating 7.9/10

The title of episode 6, "WHODIDIT," is a reference to Young Neil misusing the word "whodunit," and it's a real whodunit, indeed. Ramona finally reaches the end of her search with the help of Scott's band, Sex Bob-Omb. Kim (Alison Pill), Stephen (Mark Webber), Young Neil (Johnny Simmons), and a fresh band member, Knives Chau (Elen Wong), approach Ramona with an incredible discovery: Young Neil's screenplay came from the future. The fifth and sixth evil exes, The Katayanagi Twins, get their five minutes of fame, as it turns out their jolly robot creation is the one that created the portal that Scott went through. The robot is essentially a non-eating creature and is, therefore, vegan, so it has vegan superpowers like Todd.

Besides the resolution and a bombshell ending, "WHODIDIT" provides two of the best friend dynamics and montages in the show. First, Gideon, who now goes by his real name, Gordon Goose, and lives with Julie Powers (Aubrey Plaza), bonds with Lucas Lee (Chris Evans). Their friendship takes on a wholesome level, thanks to things other than Ramona, from video games and paintball to baking and skating. Second, Knives and Stephen Stills embark on a creative journey to make Sex Bob-Omb a better band. The supporting players in Scott Pilgrim were always great, and this episode allows them to shine brighter than ever.

4 "Whatever" - Episode 4

IMDb Rating 8.0/10

Episode 4 of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off focuses on Ramona's second evil ex, Lucas Lee. From episode three, viewers get more insight into the mindset and personalities of the seven evil exes, which is a refreshing twist from the original story. Though the story in the movie focuses on Scott Pilgrim facing adversaries with different powers, in the animated series, fans watch Ramona Flowers be the hero of her own story, redeeming herself with her exes while looking for anyone responsible for Scott's disappearance.

The original film has one of the best rock soundtracks in cinema, and the show follows suit. The title of this episode, "Whatever," comes from a song on its soundtrack, Liam Lynch's "United States of Whatever." The episode itself explains Lucas' attitude and allows him to mend his broken bond with Ramona. "Whatever" also sees Lucas Lee facing off with a very powerful crew of enemies - the ninja paparazzi, allowing him some cool action scenes to go with his emotional growth.

3 "Ramona Rents a Video" - Episode 3

IMDb Rating 8.1/10

"Ramona Rents a Video" sees Ramona Flowers become the hero of the story. She realizes, with Kim Pine's help, that Scott was abducted through a portal during his fight with Matthew Patel. Young Neil also becomes integral to the story as he realizes he is a cinephile and would like to write screenplays. His first effort, "Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life," becomes a hot commodity, and an adaptation is scheduled almost right away.

On the other hand, Ramona and Kim look for clues about Scott's disappearance when Roxie Richter (Mae Whitman), Ramona's fourth evil ex, appears. Ramona and Roxie have one of the best action sequences in the series; they fight in a movie rental place, entering a dimension where they're jumping from one movie scene to another and fighting in different settings. "Ramona Rents a Video" also has Ramona apologizing for her treatment of Roxie, one of the few low points from the original story. The episode makes Ramona accountable for her mistakes, paving the way for her growth throughout the series.

2 "2 Scott 2 Pilgrim" - Episode 7

IMDb Rating 8.5/10

After the bombshell ending of episode six, Scott is back, explaining exactly what happened to him. It appears he was pulled into the portal that the Katayanagi Twins' robot, but it wasn't the robot's idea - it was all the work of the future Scott Pilgrim, brilliantly voiced by comedy legend Will Forte. Fourteen-years-in-the-future-Scott explains how he, in actuality, defeated all the evil exes and married Ramona. The two were happy together but then divorced after about a decade, leaving him scorned and miserable and back with Wallace.

Young Scott can't help but notice that things don't have to work out the same way, but Old Scott's mind can't be changed. In true coming-of-age movie style, this turn of events starts to tug at Scott Pilgrim's heartstrings, forcing him to rethink his character. "2 Scott 2 Pilgrim" is perhaps the most important episode in Takes Off; it contains every major theme the show addresses, placing Scott back at the action's center and allowing him to grow in a new and refreshing way compared to the original.

1 "The World vs. Scott Pilgrim" - Episode 8

IMDb Rating 8.7/10

The final episode of season one of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the highest-rated, and rightfully so. Even Older Scott - a buff, large Scott 24 years from the future - appears to challenge Young Scott to a duel. It seems he was so disappointed in his encounter with his younger self after dragging him through the portal that he spent 10 years in one room, exercising and getting ready for the day he could face himself again, this time in battle. Young Scott faces his ultimate enemy - himself, mirroring the events from the movie. The battle becomes Scott's biggest challenge, an event full of symbolism in the movie, too.

"The World vs. Scott Pilgrim" is a fun coda to a spectacular season. Every character has a happy ending, and the action is again top notch. A worthy final boss and a stellar soundtrack further make the episode a standout, legitimizing the show as a worthy reinvention of the classic Scott Pilgrim brand. A small cliffhanger amid the end credits shows Julie and Gideon plotting revenge against Scott and Ramona in Gideon's secret lair, hinting at a possible season 2 - or at least making fans wish it were a hint.

