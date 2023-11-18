The Big Picture Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix features the original cast from the film reprising their roles, including Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The animated series introduces new characters played by a star-studded roster of guest stars, including Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

The series also received a Japanese dub with a talented voice cast, including Hiro Shimono and Fairouz Ai.

Today, fans can finally step back into the world of Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved comics with the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix. Executive produced by Scott Pilgrim vs. the World director Edgar Wright, the show is a marvel considering it brought back virtually everyone from the main cast of the classic film to reprise their roles, including its main duo of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. The star-studded series didn't stop at the returning talent, though. Now that it's out for everyone, Netflix revealed the stacked roster of guest stars whose voices can be heard throughout the much-hyped adaptation.

The newcomers to the Scott Pilgrim world play entirely new characters introduced for the series. Unsurprisingly, two of the new additions are some of Wright's favorites, Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. They top a wild list that includes a mix of award winners and nominees, comedians, musicians, and many more, including Will Forte, Finn Wolfhard, Al Yankovic, Kal Penn, Kirby, Nelson Franklin, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Kevin McDonald, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Haas, Kristina Pesic, Bo Barrett, Ryan Simpkins, Nathan Moore, Bill Parks, Stefan Johnson, Trevor Wilson, Griffin Newman, Matt Watts, Stephen Root, and Cal Dodd.

That group adds to the already eye-popping original cast members including Cera and Winstead alongside Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. Netflix did not, however, give away the characters each guest plays, meaning viewers will have to listen closely across all eight episodes.

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' Receives Japanese Trailer and Cast List

Accompanying the guest cast reveal, the streamer also released a new trailer for Scott Pilgrim Plays Off in Japanese while also revealing the voice talents involved in making the dub. Leading the cast is veteran voice actor Hiro Shimono, whose voice can be heard in some of anime's biggest releases, including Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan. Playing directly opposite him as Ramona is Fairouz Ai who recently took the lead in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean as Jolyne Cujoh and appeared in Chainsaw Man as Power. Rounding out the bunch are Tomokazu Seki as Gideon Graves, Shinji Saito as Matthew Patel, Kana Hanazawa as Envy Adams, Yuichi Nakamura as Lucas Lee, Wataru Hatano as Todd Ingram, Naomi Ohzora as Roxie Richter, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Ken and Kyle Katayanagi, Aoi Koga as Knives Chau, Katsuya Fukunishi as Wallace Wells, Yuto Kawasaki as Young Neil, Tomo Muranaka as Kim Pine, Anri Katsu as Stephen Stills, Yu Kobayashi as Julie Powers, Misato Matsuoka as Stacey Pilgrim.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off follows the familiar story of the Toronto-based indie bassist who falls head over heels for the mysterious Ramona Flowers and gets pulled into a battle with her seven evil exes to win the chance to date her. From there, however, O'Malley and co-showrunner BenDavid Grabinski take off with a new spin on a tale that's already been told both in comics and on the big screen. It's an opportunity to explore the beloved characters of the comic and film in a new way with a new coat of paint from Devilman Crybaby animation studio Science SARU.

Watch all episodes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off now on Netflix. Read our review here for what to expect with the new anime. Check out the Japanese dub trailer above.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Mae Whitman, Alison Pill, Ellen Wong, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza Main Genre Action-Adventure Genres Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch on Netflix