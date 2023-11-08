The Big Picture Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an upcoming anime series that will feature the original cast and expand on the characters and storylines from the comic book series.

The series has the opportunity to delve into the development of Knives Chau's character and better portray Ramona Flowers' bisexuality.

Fans can look forward to O'Malley's signature quick-witted humor and the added bonus of hearing the voices of the now more popular cast members in the Netflix series.

For Scott Pilgrim fans, it’s hard to believe it’s time to get hyped up to yet another story involving the unlikely superhero. But here we are, barely a week away from pressing play on Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Netflix decided to tease the upcoming anime series with a new and exciting image. Details of the story are still unknown, but series creator and comic book author Bryan Lee O’Malley revealed that it won’t be exactly a remake.

It’s hard to picture exactly in what direction Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will go, especially when you consider that the whole – and expansive – cast of the live-action 2010 movie returned to voice their characters. So everyone will be back, but it won’t be a sequel… and not a remake either. If it sounds confusing and piques your interest, then it’s totally on brand for Scott Pilgrim.

At the same time, the anime treatment for Scott Pilgrim is the media that completely reflects the themes and arcs of the comic book series, and O’Malley himself revealed that the story was pitched to publishers as a Canadian shounen – the kind of Japanese anime in which there’s a progression of villains, a colorful cast of characters and often superpowers, like One Piece and Dragon Ball Z.

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' Will Cover More Ground Than 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World'

The eight-episode series will also offer room for us to take a closer look at characters other than Scott (voiced by Michael Cera), which wasn’t possible in the cult movie because of the limited runtime. The series may, for example, better develop the arc of Knives Chau (Ellen Wong), which is the character that changes the most in the comic book series. The show also has the opportunity to better portray Ramona Flowers’ (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) bisexuality, which back in 2010 was kind of treated as a footnote.

However it plays out, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has the potential of making fans fall in love with those characters all over again, especially considering that O’Malley penning episodes means that the franchise’s characteristic quick-witted humor will be there once again for our appreciation. And considering that the whole cast is now a lot more popular than when the movie originally came out, hearing their voices will be an added bonus to the Netflix series.

Netflix premieres Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on November 17. While you wait for it, you can play the always fun 8-bit Scott Pilgrim Game. You can also add it to your watchlist and get notified when the series debuts. Check out the new image below:

