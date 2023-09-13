The Big Picture Scott Pilgrim Takes Off brings audiences back to the beloved story from the graphic novels, with the upcoming series staying closer to its source material.

Entertainment Weekly has released new images from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, as Netflix prepares for the release of the television series meant to take audiences right back into the classic story they know and love. While viewers might be familiar with the movie that was released in 2010, the upcoming series will try to stay closer to the graphic novels that served as inspiration for both productions. Scott (Michael Cera) will do anything he can to accomplish his goal, but life as a teenager is anything but easy. While the cast behind the voices of the characters might be the same as before, that doesn't mean this show is something that has been seen before.

While it could've been hard to expect the cast to come back due to how some of its members' fame has grown in the years since the movie was released, they were all eager to return to their roles, more than a decade after Edgar Wright's film became a cult classic. The movie couldn't even gross $50 million at the worldwide box office at the time of its release, but the attention it has managed to get in the years since it was introduced to the world convinced Netflix that producing an animated series based on the property was a good idea.

In the 2010 film, Scott immediately falls in love with Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) when he sees her at a party. But what the boy didn't know is that he had to physically confront her ex-partners before he even has a chance of going out with her. In a world where teenagers somehow have peculiar superpowers, that was never going to be an easy cast, but Scott found the strength within himself to fight everyone who stood between him and a date with the girl he was fascinated with.

The Gang is Back Together

Other cast members who are ready to dive deep into the action of Scott's world are Chris Evans, Brie Larson and Kieran Culkin. Larson will reprise her role as Envy Adams, Scott's ex-girlfriend who happened to become a famous singer. On the other hand, Evans will once again step into the shoes of Lucas Lee, someone who Ramona used to date. The curious thing about Lee is the way he works on movie sets, and his good figure makes him a powerful opponent for the non-athletic Scott. The stage is set for these characters to breathe new life into their story.

You can check out the new images from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below, before the show premieres on Netflix on November 17:

