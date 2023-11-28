Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the most recent Netflix series that depicts the beloved Scott Pilgrim universe. From the movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World to this animated show, fans get to see their favorite characters battle it out. The entire premise revolves around Scott Pilgrim meeting Ramona Flowers, the girl of (or from) his dreams. But, in order to date her, Scott must square up against The League of Evil Exes, made up of Ramona's Seven evil exes, as fierce as they come.

The game, the movie, and the animated series seem to have interpreted this story differently, which can be equally refreshing and frustrating. As most fans already know, Scott defeats all the seven evil exes in the movie, so it's interesting to see what happens in Scott Pilgrim Takes off. The power rankings of some characters are much different than in the film - so who are the strongest characters in the show?

10 Julie Powers

Her Weapon: Intimidation

Though Julie Powers (Aubrey Plaza) doesn't get into any physical fights during Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, she's ready to have a go at it with Gideon (Jason Schwartzman) and Lucas (Chris Evans) after catching them demolishing her house in episode 6, "WHODIDIT." This is where Julie's power of intimidation comes in; she is so terrifying that Gideon and Lucas shake in their boots.

As she lets out her voice, she becomes an obvious contender in the Scott Pilgrim world, but her potential fight with Gideon and Lucas is prevented by Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Julie often doesn't need to get into a physical fight to make herself known; one conversation with her and she's the dominant person in that discussion, which can be seen through her interactions with almost everyone. She is a powerful character and one of the most valuable to the Scott Pilgrim universe.

9 Knives Chau

Her Weapon: A Pair of Knives

Knives Chau (Ellen Wong) is a great fighter in Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. However, Knives in the animated series doesn't sit by idly, either. As she's mostly shown as a shy musical genius who can learn to play bass in four hours, in episode 8, "The World vs. Scott Pilgrim," we're shown she can engage in physical combat when necessary.

Knives enters the final fight with all of Scott's friends in an attempt to defeat Scott from the future (known as Even Older Scott).

She uses a pair of knives that she digs out of Ramona's bag with infinite possibilities. Knives gets knocked down quickly, but one of her greatest qualities is that she doesn't give up easily. She is one of those supporting characters that could have its own show, and definitely one that needed more screen time in the movie. Though her fights in the series are cut short, she gets enough character development for everyone to love.

8 Todd Ingram

His Weapon: Vegan Superpowers

Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh) should objectively be the most powerful evil ex in The League of Evil Exes - he can open portals wherever he wants, levitate, use telekinesis, and just be a legitimate superhero. His powers partially make Scott Pilgrim vs. The World a superhero movie, and in the series, they could be one of the coolest power systems in anime. Todd is rarely seen fighting and engaging in combat in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, unlike his encounters with Scott and the Vegan Police in the movie adaptation.

Instead, Todd becomes powerless in front of Wallace Wells' (Kieran Culkin) charm, Wallace's superpower in many ways. This prevents Todd from being fully himself, and he's weakened and ultimately stripped of his vegan superpowers after breaking his diet because of Wallace. This comes as proof that everyone's powerless when it comes to love, and superpowers mean nothing when staring one's own emotions in the face.

7 The Paparazzi Ninjas

Their Weapons: Cameras

One of the toughest adversaries of any celebrity is the paparazzi. In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, these persistent photographers are depicted as ninjas - they come out of nowhere, invade the stars' personal space, and fight their way through for a photo or two. Whenever Lucas Lee appears in the series, the ninjas somehow end up right behind him; this finally forces Lucas to take matters into his own hands in episode 4, "Whatever."

Lucas may be powerful, but the ninjas are a worthy opponent; they use their cameras as weapons, as well as their ninja skills to creep up on Lucas. More than that, they have the ability to move in a crowd, looking like an approaching dark cloud. Despite their powers, Lucas is still able to defeat the paparazzi ninjas with Ramona's help, so they are strong but ultimately not the worst opponents.

6 Gideon Graves

His Weapons: His Fists and Two Katanas

In Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Gideon 'G-Man' Graves is the strongest evil ex in The League. However, the animated series gave Gideon (whose real name is actually Gordon Goose) a slightly different outcome. He gets defeated by Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha) and is forced to sign his conglomerate and The League of Evil Exes over to him. But, before G-Man gets so brutally beaten up by Matthew Patel, he puts up a solid fight, proving he's as strong as imagined.

His weapons include his own body strength and a couple of katanas. He fights with enthusiasm, using his fists and legs as quickly as lightning. Later in the fight, Gideon also takes the two katanas to defend and attack, showing some amazing katana-wielding skills. His opponent Matthew did end up stronger, but Gideon just needed some TLC to get back to his best self afterward. In the end, it seems like a potential season 2 will see G-Man become Scott's toughest adversary - or will he?

5 Roxie Richter

Her Weapon: A Katana

Ramona's only female ex in The League is Roxie Richter (Mae Whitman). While she has a weak spot in the movie (the back of her knees), it seems like her only weak spot in the series is the lack of closure from Ramona. As shown in some flashbacks in episode 3, "Ramona Rents a Video," Ramona left Roxie without so much as a word; this obviously hurt Roxie so much that she wanted revenge for years after.

Roxie is as powerful as she is vengeful; she is actually a ninja and can fight and wield a katana fearlessly. She and Ramona spend a good amount of episode 3 fighting, and Roxie comes close to winning, but the tables turn at the last minute when Ramona saves her. Roxie's anger fueled her skills and fighting chances, making her one of the more powerful evil exes of the bunch. Compared to the movie, where she turns into coins rather quickly, in the animated series she is one of the best side characters and also helps Ramona's progress.

4 Lucas Lee

His Weapon: A Skateboard

The carefree skating Hollywood star Lucas Lee carries himself like the coolest person in the world. His introduction in episode 4, "Whatever," made him seem like he would only fight in a scene for a blockbuster movie where he's the lead. However, Lucas may be carefree, but he's not careless - he's able to fall in love and feel hurt like any other human. He shows this side after being spotted dating a co-star and opening up to Ramona about how she hurt him.

Lucas fights off a horde of paparazzi ninjas with his skateboard only, which, compared to katanas and magic powers, is pretty non-lethal. Still, that skateboard is the deadliest tool in Lucas's hands (or feet, even) and quite a memorable weapon. Ramona helped him fight off the paparazzi, but a lot of that fight was won because of his abilities. Lucas proves he can be as cool in life as he is in the movies he makes, and that he's a really strong adversary not to be messed with. Episode 4 also shows why the Scott Pilgrim universe has one of the best rock soundtracks in cinema and one of the coolest video game fantasy worlds.

3 Matthew Patel

His Weapons: Mystical Powers and a Crew of Demon Hipster Chicks

In Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Matthew Patel is the first evil ex and the easiest to defeat. Despite his mystical magic powers, Scott uses his own strength to punch Matthew into a pile of coins. But, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off gives Matthew Patel a little more advantage, because why would someone be able to summon mystical magic powers and a ghost army of demon hipster chicks, and not go far?

Matthew is one of the most powerful characters in the series because he can fight and summon mystical powers that help him become even more intimidating. With all his might, Matthew defeats Gideon Graves and takes his conglomerate. As the new leader of G-Man Industries and The League of Evil Exes, he displays immense power. He also gets bonus points for talent after displaying a killer singing voice and carrying a musical as the lead. With the help of the animated series, Matthew Patel might be the most redeemed character in the Scott Pilgrim universe.

2 Ramona Flowers

Her Weapons: Rollerblades, A Huge Hammer, and a Bag of Infinite Possibilities

Ramona defeated many enemies with just her own strength, but her fighting abilities come more from wit. She can fight and engage in heartfelt conversation, making her a strong opponent to anyone. Ramona defeats Even Older Scott in episode 8, "The World vs. Scott Pilgrim" after merging with her older self and creating an ethereal being called Super Ramona. She may not have been able to do it in her regular human form, but her ability to back and choose herself in the end shows signs of ultimate strength.

In the series finale, Ramona uses a big hammer and sports a bag that carries what seems to be the power of the whole universe. The characters that fight Even Older Scott draw their weapons from this bag. Besides, Ramona's rollerblades seem to have time-traveling powers, as her older self skates back and forth through the past and the future easily; she also creates a pair for young Scott, so he can go back to his own timeline. Ramona's final powers end up being self-love and compassion making her worth taking another look into.

1 Scott Pilgrim

His Weapons: His Fists and Own Strength

The story of Scott Pilgrim wouldn't be as powerful as it is without Scott (Michael Cera) being the strongest character. In many ways, it's his world, and everyone else just lives in it. He goes from being a guy who doesn't care about consequences or taking accountability to being willing to change and adapt in order to keep the people he loves and who love him. This is the ultimate change and power. Besides self-respect (which in the movie comes in the shape of a powerful sword), Scott is a superhero who needs neither to defeat foes.

In fact, with everyone's powers and weapons, Scott should be the weakest, in theory. But, in practice, his self-reliance and confidence make his fists of fury the strongest thing in the world. After he defeats both of his older versions, Scott manages to see who he might become in the future - a bitter, angry man - and promises that things can change from there. Much like Ramona's ultimate power of self-love, Scott gains his own ultimate power of self-respect, tougher than any old weapon or mystical magic.

