Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the Netflix anime series, will feature familiar elements from the comic book and movie but veer away from the original story.

The show's creator, Bryan Lee O'Malley, wanted to bring a fresh perspective to the story that still acknowledges the existing Scott Pilgrim narrative.

The cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will return to voice their characters in the anime series, which premieres on Netflix on November 17.

Ever since it was announced that Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was getting adapted into a Netflix anime series, fans couldn’t help but wonder what exactly was getting adapted. Will it be the same story that we know from the comic book series and the 2010? Or a sequel to both? We still don’t have a concrete answer, but in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, comic book author and series showrunner Bryan Lee O’Malley revealed that we will be surprised by Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

In the interview, both O’Malley and his co-showrunner BenDavid Grabinski said that they veered away from the story that we already know. At the same time, we know that there will be a lot of familiar elements, since all of Ramona Flowers’ (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes will be featured once again and even Knives Chau (Ellen Wong) and Wallace Wells (Kieran Culkin) are part of the returning cast. O’Malley also said he can’t ignore the time that has passed since Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was originally published:

“I wrote this stuff almost 20 years ago. I couldn’t go back and rewrite it word for word. I kept thinking, I have to tell the story of Scott Pilgrim in a world where the story of Scott Pilgrim has already been told and people know it. I had to kind of splash a new coat of paint on it and f--- around with it.”

Image via Netflix

What exactly O’Malley means by "a world where the story of Scott Pilgrim has already been told,” we’ll have to wait a couple of months to find out. Given the wacky nature of Scott Pilgrim’s world, however, it wouldn’t be surprising if the anime series took on meta elements, or even if it just points to the possibility of the story being a direct sequel that references the events of the comic books and movie.

Co-executive producer BenDavid Gabinski also revealed that, with his involvement, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off couldn’t just be a remake of the movie or a copy of the comic book series because that’s not his style. The producer said that he and O’Malley agreed that it was very important "to make a show that surpasses any expectations people have.” He also added that, for him, "the idea of spending years on a project that is just beat for beat the same thing feels like a waste of time.”

The whole cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is returning to voice their characters. Aside from Winstead, Culkin and Wong, we’ll also hear the voices of Michael Cera (Barbie), Chris Evans (Pain Hustlers), Brie Larson (The Marvels), Brandon Routh (Superman Returns) and Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Johnny Simmons (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) and Satya Bhabha (Sense8).

Netflix premieres Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on November 17.

You can watch the trailer below: