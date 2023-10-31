The Big Picture Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the new anime adaptation of the popular comic book series, unveils its energetic opening credits sequence set to the upbeat song "Bloom."

The sequence captures the show's colorful aesthetics and highlights the key cast and crew members.

Michael Cera reprises his role as Scott Pilgrim, who must battle Ramona's seven evil exes. The show features the original cast from the live-action film.

With a little over two weeks remaining for the release of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the new anime adaptation of the popular comic book series about a slacker's quest for love, Netflix has unveiled the opening credits sequence for the show, setting the tone for what fans can expect from it. The eight-episode anime famously features each central cast member from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the 2010 live-action feature film adaptation of the comics, reprising their roles.

The nearly two-minute long opening credits sequence is scored to the upbeat song “Bloom,” by the Japanese rock band Necry Talkie, which recalls the garage rock number played by the fictional band Sex-Bob-Omb over the eye-grabbing opening credits sequence of the live-action film which is now available of Netflix. Not only does the sequence capture the colorful aesthetics of the show, it also shines a spotlight on the key cast and crew members.

As we already know, Michael Cera is reprising his role as Scott Pilgrim, the hapless young man who falls in lesbians love with the elusive Ramona Flowers, voiced by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. To win her approval, Scott must fight her seven evil exes, one by one, in video game-inspired combat scenes that popped in both the comic book series by Bryan Lee O’Malley and in the movie, directed by Edgar Wright.

'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' Combines Anime Aesthetics With Canadian Humor

Close

O’Malley and Wright serve as executive producers on the animated show, with O’Malley also serving as the co-creator, alongside BenDavid Grabinski. Characters for the show have been designed by Shuhei Handa, alongside Masamichi Ishiyama and Shoko Nishigaki. Music for the show has been composed by industry veteran Joseph Trapanese and the New York-based band Anamanaguchi, who also created original songs. Science Saru provided the animation, and Abel Góngora, who previously worked on Star Wars: Visions, serves as series director.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World developed a strong cult following in the years following its commercially unsuccessful release, with Wright and the cast constantly being asked about any possibility of a sequel. They got together for a live reading of the film’s screenplay during the pandemic, on the film’s 10th anniversary, and news of the anime adaptation was first reported a couple of years later. The rest of the voice cast includes Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will debut on Netflix on November 17. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and be sure to check out the opening credits here: