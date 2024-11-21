It’s the end of the road for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, as Netflix has officially pulled the plug on the animated series after one season. News of the cancelation comes a year after the show premiered on the streamer, giving fans a fresh take on the beloved comic book franchise. While the series told its own unique story, it still paid homage to Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels upon which the franchise is based. Fans were pleased with many aspects of the outcome, particularly how it brought together the original cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World to reprise their roles as voice cast. No doubt, they would’ve wanted more, but sadly, this is where it all ends, for now.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’s major difference from the comics was how the story shifted focus away from Scott to his romantic interest, Ramona Flowers. This was a concept hidden in plain sight as per the title and interpreted quite literally as Scott disappears after his battle with Matthew Patel at the end of episode one. The rest of the series then follows Romona and her friends who, after discovering that Scott is still alive, begin a search for the indie rocker. The series impressed both audiences and critics alike as it scored a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' Was Originally Intended as a Single Season

Yes, those Season 1 end credits did promise that more adventure could be in store, but that was only wishful thinking given how much of a miracle it was to get the animated series done in the first place. Series creator, O’Malley, made it clear from the onset that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was planned to go on for just a single season. However, he wasn’t entirely closed off to the idea of a second season. To keep things safe, O’Malley and the creative team went for a self-contained story in season one, leaving only but a small room for a continuation should the stars align.

O’Malley broke the news of the cancelation on X writing; “We were recently informed that the show will NOT return. As you know, we only intended one season, and called in a lot of favors to make it happen, so making more would have been nearly impossible. Still, I know some of you have been holding out hope. Sorry to all Matthew fans and Gideon fans, I know you will suffer the most.” Expressing gratitude to the cast and crew, he continued: “it was an honor to work with all of the cast [and] staff around the world. It was like conducting a symphony orchestra every day. From the moment [co-writer BenDavid Grabinski] sparked the idea, the project felt like a one of a kind miracle.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off voice cast included stars from the original 2010 movie, including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy, and Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers among others.

