Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

The Big Picture Scott Pilgrim Takes Off turns the original story on its head, shifting the focus to acceptance and forgiveness rather than fighting evil exes.

The League of Evil Exes in the show is formed by Gideon Graves, who manipulates his exes to fight for him and win Ramona back.

Each member of the League, including Matthew Patel, Lucas Lee, Todd Ingram, the Katayanagi Twins, Roxie Richter, and Gideon Graves, has their own unique motivations and roles in the story.

What makes an adaptation? The answer may vary depending on when or to whom the question is asked. Some, like Edgar Wright's 2010 movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, strive to create a similar experience to the original work — in this case, Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim comic book series, originally published between 2004 and 2010. Others, like Netflix's new anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, take their source material and create something completely new out of it. In the show, written by O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski and directed by Abel Góngora, the now classic story of the boy who has to fight the girl of his dreams' seven evil exes in order to date her is turned on its head, becoming a tale of acceptance and forgiveness. The seven evil exes are no longer antagonists, but mere participants in a story in which the true enemy might be one's own self.

But, wait, what does that mean exactly? Well, in the plot of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Scott (Michael Cera) doesn't fight Ramona's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) exes. Instead, he is seemingly defeated in the first fight and disappears. He takes off, get it? Now, it's up to Ramona to figure out what happened to him and whether her past flames have anything to do with it. In this scenario, then, what are the roles of the seven evil exes? What part do they even play in the overarching story? Here's a guide to what the League of Evil Exes is and what each of its members is up to in the world of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Mae Whitman, Alison Pill, Ellen Wong, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza Main Genre Action-Adventure Genres Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

What Is the League of Evil Exes in 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off'?

Image via Netflix

A constant through all adaptations of O'Malley's work, as well as an integral part of the story in every version, the League of Evil Exes is formed by Gideon Graves (Jason Schwartzman) when Ramona breaks up with him. After drowning his sorrows in booze, Graves posts a rant on Craigslist that prompts Ramona's other bitter exes to come forward to start the organization. While the League's original intent is a little fuzzy, with a lot of Ramona's exes seeming happy with simply messing up her love life, in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, it becomes clear that its members are all hoping to get Ramona back after defeating whoever she is going out with. Or, at least, that's what most of them believe. Gideon, in turn, knows very well that the other exes are nothing more than cannon fodder, fighting so that he can be with Ramona.

Formed by Gideon, Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha), Lucas Lee (Chris Evans), Todd Ingrand (Brandon Routh), the Twins (Julian Cihi), and Roxie Richter (Mae Whitman), the League is part of a larger empire. Gideon Graves is also the owner of a movie studio, two record labels, and 14 dog shelters. All of these assets, however, are taken by Matthew after he defeats Gideon in a duel following his discovery that Ramona isn't interested in getting back together.

Matthew Patel

Image via Netflix

Ramona's very first evil ex dated her all the way back in middle school. At the time, according to Ramona, all the white jocks in her hometown were into her, so she naturally teamed up with the only non-white, non-jock boy around in order to keep them at bay. However, things ended after just a week and a half. Still, Matthew never recovered from the breakup.

In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Matthew Patel is the only evil ex to act according to fans' expectations and challenge Scott to a duel. After apparently winning, but getting turned down by Ramona nevertheless, he uses his rage and his newfound confidence to challenge Gideon to a duel in Episode 2. He emerges victorious and takes control of the League of Evil Exes, as well as of Gideon's entire business empire. An aspiring actor, Matthew jumps at the opportunity to play Scott Pilgrim in Stephen Stills (Mark Webber) and Knives Chau's (Ellen Wong) Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Musical, produced by one of his many recently acquired companies.

Lucas Lee

Image via Netflix

Skateboarder, movie star, and certified bad boy Lucas Lee — whose given name is actually Luke — dated Ramona in high school and became her evil ex number 2 after she dumped him for Todd Ingram. While, in the comics and in the Edgar Wright movie, Ramona claims that he barely had any significance in her life, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off shows that the two were actually pretty tight-knit. Completely uninterested in fighting anyone except for the paparazzi that hunt him around all day long, Lucas is hired to play Scott in the movie Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life, the in-universe version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, written by Young Neil (Johnny Simmons). However, his acting career eventually takes a sour turn after he beats a bunch of paparazzi to death with his skateboard and is bashed in the media for dating an actress who plays a high schooler in the film.

Todd Ingram

Image via Netflix

Hired to play Scott Pilgrim after Lucas Lee is fired from the Precious Little Life movie, Todd Ingram, a.k.a. evil ex number 3, is actually a rockstar. Alongside Scott's ex, singer Envy Adams (Brie Larson), he's a member of the band The Clash at Demonhead, in which he plays the bass. He and Envy are also very much a couple, on and off-screen, as Adams is the one playing Ramona in Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life. The two tell the documentarists responsible for the movie's making off that they have been together since they were children, with Todd dating Ramona for a brief period of time when he attended a school in the US.

In the comic books, the Edgar Wright movie, and the show, Todd is a vegan who derives great power from not eating meat. However, his veganism quickly goes down the drain when something bad happens to him. In the comics and the movie, said something is losing the fight against Scott. In the Netflix anime series, Todd has his heart broken by Wallace Wells (Kieran Culkin), whom he meets and falls in love with while shooting Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life.

The Katayanagi Twins

Image via Netflix

Frequently called just the Twins, Kyle and Ken Katanayagi both dated Ramona in college, but neither of them was aware of the other. When the truth came out, the relationships came crashing down. While, in the comic books and the series, the Twins fight Scott together and have a lot of bad blood between them, in the show, they seem to remain pretty close and eventually even become friends with Scott. Together, they have built an adorable robot that is frequently mistaken for a trash can but can also open portals through time and space. They are exes number 4 and 5, interchangeably.

Roxie Richter

Image via Netflix

Another ex that is looking for a fight, Roxie Richter, number 6 in Gideon's League, has no beef with Scott. What she wants is an apology from Ramona for leaving her without so much as a goodbye when they both dated in college. Back in the comics and in the Edgar Wright movie, Roxie was treated as a phase, a simple experiment by a bi-curious girl. Thankfully, this line of thought is completely dropped in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, in which Roxie is simply an ex just like any other. Likewise, it is also a blessing that the show doesn't have her fight Scott and be defeated by a punch in the boob.

Gideon Graves

Image via Netflix

The one that started it all, ex number 7, Gideon Graves was a manipulative, abusive man in both the comics and the movie. It was implied that he didn't even have actual feelings for Ramona, but merely wanted to control her and have her at his feet — sometimes, literally. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off doesn't go that deep into their relationship, simply telling us that Ramona moved from New York to Toronto to get away from Gideon. The reason behind her move is anyone's guess.

What Gideon does get, in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is a backstory. After he is defeated by Matthew Patel, losing his entrepreneurial empire alongside his sense of self, we learn that he used to be an ambitious nerdy kid called Gordon Goose who changed his name as he rose through the ranks of the corporate world. Destitute, he flies to Toronto and runs into Julie Powers (Aubrey Plaza), Scott's frenemy that he actually knows from high school. Julie and Gideon quickly begin a relationship, and she is instrumental in helping him regain control of his companies, as well as of the League — which, judging by the end of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, is still very much active, no matter how reformed Ramona's past flames might be.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix