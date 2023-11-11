The Big Picture The new anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World promises a fresh take on the familiar story, while moving it into uncharted territory.

The latest trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off gives more insight into the blossoming romance between Scott and Ramona, as they prepare to take on Ramona's seven evil exes.

The entire original cast of the cult classic film returns to reprise their roles through vocal performances, with Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead leading the cast as Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers.

Scott Pilgrim is one step closer to landing his dream girl in an all-new trailer for Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Over a decade since the star-studded cult classic Edgar Wright-helmed film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World first graced our screens in live-action technicolor, the entire gang is back in anime form. Promising a new spin on a familiar story, the creative team will take a page from Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beloved graphic novels while also moving the romantic tale of Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers into uncharted territory.

The marketing team behind Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been incredibly generous in dropping pieces of media to tide audiences over until the magic begins on November 17. The latest trailer, released as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, gives more peeks into the couple’s blossoming romance. Gliding around on her rollerblades and into Scott’s heart, Ramona is equally smitten as her suitor is following their first date. While much of the teaser is filled with the butterflies felt by both parties, the end reveals the duo preparing to take on the many obstacles standing in their way - particularly Ramona’s seven evil exes.

It isn’t overly clear what will make the anime different from the live-action film, but we do have a few hints. For one, Ramona Flowers is no longer an Amazon package delivery driver but instead now works for Netflix’s DVD delivery service. The official logline also teases that “things get even more complicated” after Scott Pilgrim crushes the exes who stand in his way of love. While we can speculate all we want, it’s comforting to know that the answers to the anime’s plot are just days away.

Who’s in Scott Pilgrim Takes Over?

Close

Although they may not be appearing physically, the entire original cast is back to reprise their roles through vocal performances. The story’s love birds, Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers, will once again be played by Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, respectively. And then, of course, there’s the massively stacked ensemble that includes Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, and Mae Whitman as Roxie.

Keeping it all in the family, Wright and O’Malley join the series as executive producers alongside BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark). Japanese animation studio, Science Saru, handled the project’s colorful designs.

Add Scott Pilgrim Takes Off to your queue via the link below and keep scrolling for the latest trailer. Find out everything we know about the new series here.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Release Date November 17, 2023 Cast Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Mae Whitman, Alison Pill, Ellen Wong, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Aubrey Plaza Main Genre Action-Adventure Genres Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 1 Streaming Service Netflix

Watch Here