The new 4K release comes soon after the success of the 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' theatrical rerelease.

Coming soon after the film's 10th anniversary, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is getting a well-deserved 4K Ultra HD release, so we can all bask in the chaotic visual glory of Edgar Wright’s cult classic. The release date for the 4K edition comes right after Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’s re-release in theaters was expanded and extended, giving the movie a prestigious celebration now that we are finally getting back to the theaters.

Besides the usual improvements in image and sound quality, the 4K release also comes with a lot of goodies for fans of the movie, including:

Deleted Scenes

Scott Pilgrim vs. The Bloopers

Alternative Footage

Pre-Production

Music Promos

Visual Effects

Soundworks Collection: Sound for Film Profile

Trailers

Adult Swim: Scott Pilgrim vs. The Animation

Blogs

Galleries

Trivia Track (Subtitle Track)

Credits (Static)

The 4K edition of Scott Pilgrim vs the World also comes with four different commentary tracks for the movie, and one extra commentary track by Wright for the deleted scenes. The four commentary tracks for the movie are:

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Edgar Wright & Co-Writer Michael Bacall and Author Bryan Lee O’Malley

and Author Technical Commentary with Director/Co-Writer Edgar Wright and Director of Photography Bill Pope

Cast Commentary with Anna Kendrick , Aubrey Plaza , Kieran Culkin & Mark Webber

, , & Cast Commentary with Michael Cera, Jason Schwartzman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ellen Wong & Brandon Routh

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World adapts the "Scott Pilgrim" comic book series by O'Malley, changing and twisting both the story and the visuals to better fit the movie experience, without taking away what makes the original work so unique. Even so, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was a huge box office bomb when it initially hit theaters, unable to even cover its $85 million budget. In the decade since, the movie has quickly risen to the deserving status of a cult classic.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World special 4K edition will be available July 6. Check out the cover of the new 4K edition below.

