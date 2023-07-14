Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a pop-culture gem that has overcome its initial lack of box-office success to become one of the most beloved and enjoyable films of the 2010s. Directed and co-written by Edgar Wright, this campy, colorful adventure is known for its comic book style aesthetics and classic arcade game-inspired action. Over the years, it has become a cult-classic that is adored by fans across multiple genres. From video games to comic books to rock music, this movie is an action-comedy joyride with something for everyone.

However, the development of the film saw an alternate ending that would have tremendously shifted just how much "fun" there was to be had in the movie. What if the humor and comic book paneling of the movie were not tributes to pop culture and entertainment, but were the symptoms of an individual's crazed delusions? Wright revealed that one ending they briefly considered for the film involved a major shift in the reality of the movie, turning Scott from a simple slacker anti-hero into a... serial killer?

What Is 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' About?

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World follows the titular Scott (Michael Cera), a 22-year-old loser from Toronto, Canada. When the movie begins, Scott is a bass player for the underrated band, the Sex Bob-Ombs and is dating a 17-year-old named Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). However, at a party, he becomes smitten with the mysterious new it-girl who has just moved into town: Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Scott is immediately enamored by her brightly colored hair (that changes frequently throughout the movie) and quick-witted sarcasm, deciding to shoot his shot and pursue her. However, before he can date this recently arrived girl of his dreams, he must defeat her Seven Evil Exes.

The movie follows Scott on his misadventures as he fights off Ramona's former romantic partners, who have banded together to form the League of Evil Exes. Scott has to fight her exes in highly stylized action that takes heavy inspiration from retro arcade video games and comic books. There's plenty of action to be had, ranging from intense electric bass battles to fighting game-style combat, complete with flaming swords and 1-Up lives.

This Alternate Ending to 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' Had a Dark Twist

With full honesty, Scott Pilgrim as a person already kinda sucks, but that's part of the point. However, one alternate ending to the movie elevated him from problematic to downright homicidal. As confirmed by director and co-writer of the movie, Edgar Wright, there was an alternate ending that revealed that Scott was actually a serial killer. The plan was to shoot a news report that talked about a local teen killing seven people. In a psychological thriller-type twist, it would essentially confirm that Scott had genuinely murdered Ramona's exes instead of simply beating them in arcade-style fun. In fact, the question of Scott's sanity would be under further examination as it would have made the video game action and visuals of the movie a result of deep psychological escapism. Needless to say, it's a good thing that this ending was not followed up on. Not only would it have been such a drastic tone shift from the rest of the movie, it would have been a crazy departure from the source material graphic novel.

That Wasn't 'Scott Pilgrim's Only Alternate Ending

Another possible alternate ending that was considered would have seen Scott end up with Knives instead of Ramona. This ending was one of the original ideas for the film's conclusion and featured two notable changes. The first would have occurred after Scott successfully defeats Ramona's final evil ex. Before he is able to chase after Ramona, Knives intercepts him. The scene would end with a text bubble that updates the character information on Knives to read: Knives Chau, Age 18. Afterward, there would be a wordless moment of understanding between Scott and Ramona where the two acknowledge that Scott should be with Knives, not her. The movie would end with Scott and Knives sharing a kiss, then playing Ninja Dance Dance Revolution into the fading end of the movie.

While this possible ending was much less homicidal than the serial killer option, there's something that doesn't sit right with this one either. Throughout the movie, Scott was actively attempting to (and succeeding at) cheating on his underage girlfriend. Even as Knives turns 18, it doesn't erase Scott's un-cool, loser behavior throughout the entire movie. Even though the two do have chemistry and fun with each other, there's a question of whether they were ever actually good for each other. Even Wright told Collider a decade after the film released that he prefers the theatrical ending, stating that the ending with Knives just "wasn't right."

Who Were the Seven Evil... Victims?

Ramona Flowers' Seven Evil Exes, or in the case of one alternate ending, the Seven Unfortunate Victims, were actually quite a star-studded ensemble. The roster includes many actors who have become household names and Hollywood A-listers, which makes looking back at the ensemble cast of the movie a snapshot of popular culture.

Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha) was Ramona's middle school boyfriend. With magical powers such that included levitation and pyrokinesis, he was the first to introduce Scott to the challenge of defeating Ramona's past romances. Her second ex was Lucas Lee, played by the incomparable Chris Evans. In the interim between playing The Human Torch but before donning the stars and strips of Captain America, Evans played this obnoxious ex-boyfriend. The former skater-turned-movie star was bravado and machismo wrapped into one athletic body.

Todd Ingram was Ramona's third evil ex and was played by yet another superhero alum: Brandon Routh. Ingram was a vegan rock star; an antithesis to Scott who played bass with even more funk than he did. With his veganism came telepathic powers that made him otherworldly powerful, though a lack of reading the fine print made those abilities short-lived. The fourth ex was Roxie Richter, (Mae Whitman) who was Ramona's college fling who was understandably upset that Ramona treated their relationship as an experiment with her bi-curiosity. Ramona's less-than-stellar track record continued with her fifth and sixth evil exes, the twins Kyle and Ken Katayanagi. Played by Keita Saitou and Shôta Saitô respectively, Ramona had cheated on each twin brother with the other — yikes.

Ramona's final evil ex was the ultimate villain for the movie: Gideon Graves (Jason Schwartzman) was the final boss of Scott's challenge. It was him that brought together Ramona's former paramours to form their League of Evil Exes together (through Craigslist by the way). He was an evil mastermind full of devious schemes that ranged from emotionally controlling Ramona with a microchip and attacking Scott with an evil version of himself called Nega Scott. Luckily for Scott, that last plan didn't really work out for Gideon, and he was able to successfully overcome his machinations and free Ramona.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is an enjoyable action-comedy adventure all the way through. Regardless of whether you think Scott should have ended up with Ramona, stayed with Knives, or ended up in prison, there's no denying the enjoyable visuals, music, and many Easter eggs throughout the film. Fans of the movie who are in search of more video gam- inspired action fun should be excitedly waiting for the upcoming Netflix anime series, with the original cast returning to voice their quirky and memorable characters.