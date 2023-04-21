Ask someone in 2010 what they thought about Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and there's a strong chance they've never even heard of the movie. Over the years, the colorfully stylized and referential film has transcended its initial box-office bomb to become a "pop culture juggernaut" that is a beloved cult classic, with countless fans across multiple fandoms and interests. Whether you're an avid graphic novel reader, a video game nerd, or even a music aficionado, there's something in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for nearly everyone. And for all those loyal fans, their love for the film continues to be rewarded as Netflix recently announced a Scott Pilgrim anime series that will feature voice acting by the original cast. With an exciting return to an eccentric Toronto, Canada in the works, it's the perfect time to look back at two of the most underrated performances in the film, given by the endearingly snarky pair of Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza.

'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' Has a Star-Studded Cast

Image via Universal

One major aspect of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World that has only gotten better over time is its stellar cast full of now household faces. Let's take a quick look at the call sheet. You've got a couple of legendary MCU 'Captains' in Chris Evans and Brie Larson; there's Brandon Routh, a vintage Superman; voice actors also receive some recognition with the acclaimed Mae Whitman; and that's not even mentioning Michael Cera as the titular character and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers. However, even with this certified red carpet's worth of A-listers, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick stand out with some of the most quotable contributions to the film.

Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick's Characters Are Snarky and Quotable

Image via Universal

The reason these characters are so memorable is because of their quotability, standing out in an entire film overflowing with snappy dialogue. Anna Kendrick plays Stacey Pilgrim, Scott's younger sister with a salacious appetite for gossip. She's your prototypical high schooler and sibling, seemingly always on screen with a phone held up to her face. Stacey pops up at the most inopportune times for Scott, such as the immediate moment he states he doesn't want to talk about his dubious dating life with his sibling. Thanks to some strong connections, his sister is there anyway to get all the details, like any good nosy teenager. Her demeanor as a passive-aggressive teen sister brings its own vibrant shade of color to the movie, with her youthful and spunky energy acting as a foil to the lame aura Scott exudes. She's the first one to highlight each and every uncomfortable aspect of Scott's new girlfriend, Knives Chau (Ellen Wong). As Stacey says to Scott, "A 17-year-old Chinese schoolgirl? With the uniform and everything?... Scandal!" Her voice overflows with mischievous curiosity, highlighting just how pathetic her brother is.

In contrast to the bubbly and youthful attitude of Stacey, Aubrey Plaza plays Julie Powers, one of Scott's friends who boasts the snarkiest mouth out of all the characters in the movie. Though she has limited screentime, this is Plaza in peak form, with deadpan delivery on some of the snarkiest, yet most grounded, jokes the movie has to offer. She delivers some of the most important exposition in the movie with sarcasm, bite, and just the right amount of relatable awkwardness. When she's upset with Scott and cursing him out, she literally censors herself with a black bar over her mouth and a bleeping sound to cover her F-bombs. Even Scott is wildly confused at this nonsensical ability, but Julie brushes it aside to continue berating Scott. And when Scott is confused as to why she's working at a completely new place, she responds with the laughably true barb, "It's called a job. Something a [BLEEP]-ball like you wouldn't know anything about." As with all the characters in the film, the two have distinct ways of speaking that feel direct and fast-paced, without feeling rushed. Though the two characters don't necessarily have significant interactions with each other, they fulfill similar roles with their own distinct energy. If Stacey's not at her job to make fun of Scott, then rest assured that Julie will be there to fill in for her.

Let’s Be Honest, Stacey and Julie Needed To Call Scott Out

Image via Universal

The snark, sass, and attitude given by these characters is already enjoyable enough on its own, but what makes them truly such iconic parts of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World are who they are actively making fun of. It's set up immediately in the beginning of the movie, but Scott sucks. He's a 22-year-old dating a 17-year-old schoolgirl. While some characters are more dismissive of how shady this is, Julie and Stacey are always calling Scott out on his BS. Julie wastes no time referring to their dating as "babysitting" as she patronizes the naive Knives while staring daggers into Scott. Julie was the first person to tell Scott to back off Ramona and was the first person to chastise him when he ignored her anyway. Likewise, Stacey doesn't shy away from letting her brother hear that she thinks he's pathetic, as she answers a phone call to share some gossip while still mere feet away from him.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is one of the most fun movies out there, even with a loser as its main character. In fact, having Scott be lame is one of the integral aspects of the story, making it all the more important for the side characters to reinforce this sentiment. Plaza and Kendrick are able to highlight this aspect of Scott, while still keeping the tone upbeat and cheery to match the overall energy of the film. At the end of the day, Scott Pilgrim is a pretty big loser, so having two characters constantly call him out with such witty dialogue and memorable energy makes them irreplaceable in creating the overarching energy and vibe of the film.