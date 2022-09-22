Brie Larson used her Twitter account to share new behind-the-scenes images from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Larson had her breakout role playing the lead singer of a rock band in Edgar Wright’s cult classic, and the new BTS photos reveal the actual band practices she went to in order to get ready for her role.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World follows the titular character (Michael Cera) falling in love with Ramona Flowers, a woman with a mysterious past. While everyone has their baggage to carry, Ramona has seven evil exes that Scott needs to defeat – just like in a videogame – if he wants to keep dating her. The movie is just as wacky (and wonderful) as it sounds, and one of Ramona’s ex-boyfriends is Todd Ingram (Brandon Routh), the bass player for the fictional band The Clash at Demonhead. The singer of the band, Envy Adams (Larson), is also Scott’s ex-girlfriend, which only makes the whole affair even more complicated.

While there are many memorable moments in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, one of the fan-favorite scenes is The Clash at Demonhead show, where Larson gets to sing “Black Sheep,” a song by the real band Metric. The new behind-the-scenes pictures Larson shared take us back to her rehearsals, where she got to practice the song with Metric itself. As Larson says on Twitter: “We rehearsed like a real band with the guidance of [music performance supervisor] Chris Murphy, [music producer] Nigel Godrich, and of course, Metric. And I got to play with my old friend [The Clash’s drummer] Tennessee Thomas. We tore it up in Toronto.”

While Scott Pilgrim vs. the World failed to impress at the box office, earning less than $50 million on a reported $85 million budget, the movie quickly became a cult classic, gathering a legion of faithful fans. For our collective delight, we’ve recently learned that there’s a semi-sequel set in the same universe, Seconds, with Wright returning to pen the script and co-produce the film. In addition, There’s also an animated Scott Pilgrim series being developed for Netflix by anime house Science SARU (Devilman Crybaby). While both these projects are adaptations of the original graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley that inspired Wright’s movie, the franchise is so successful thanks to the first film adaptation. So, even if the new projects are not directly connected to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, they cannot ignore the legacy of Wright’s work.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is streaming right now at Peacock.