‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’ Gets a New Life: A Virtual Readthrough for Charity

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is a film that, beyond its video game-inspired narrative and beyond-stylish visual language, harbors a simple coming-of-age lesson. To paraphrase the movie itself, it’s about earning the power of self-respect. As such, the latest news related to Edgar Wright‘s cult classic feels like the logical next level in relationship to this goal: A virtual readthrough for charity (via Entertainment Weekly)!

On July 20 at 1pm EST, Wright will be virtually reuniting with cast members like Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong, Kieran Culkin, Mark Webber, Johnny Simmons, Alison Pill, Satya Bhabha, Mae Whitman, Brandon Routh, and Jason Schwartzman. Also joining them will be the film’s co-writer Michael Bacall and the original graphic novel creator Bryan Lee O’Malley. This motley, recent-nostalgia-inducing crew will be reading through the entire script, all in favor of the charity Water for People.

The 2010 film is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the team behind Scott Pilgrim gave this statement to Water for People:

Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans! Without you, there would be no ten-year anniversary celebration. And then we wouldn’t be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday… We know it’s been a challenging time. But it’s also a time when the generosity of individuals and communities has been stunning. I hope you’ll give what you can to a wonderful group helping save lives, build businesses, and creating lasting change all over the world.

If you want to revisit this film's sharp charms, see a bunch of familiar faces, help a beyond-great cause, and see if my theory that Scott is actually the villain and Knives is actually the hero holds water, check out their reunion readthrough on July 20, 1pm EST, at ew.com.