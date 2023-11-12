In a list of box office bombs that gained a cult following years after its release, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World takes a prominent place. Created by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the graphic novel was adapted for the screen by Edgar Wright back in 2010. The film boasted a phenomenal cast, with Michael Cera in the titular role and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as his love interest, Ramona Flowers. The supporting cast was equally impressive, with numerous Tony, Emmy, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations among them.

The enthusiasm of the fans hasn’t curbed ever since the movie’s release, leading to Netflix commissioning an eight-episode anime titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. With most of the main cast returning in voice roles, fans eagerly anticipate revisiting beloved characters who didn't receive much screen time in the original movie adaptation. From the intimidating Katayanagi twins to Aubrey Plaza's eccentric Julie Powers, here are the Scott Pilgrim characters that deserve more on-screen presence.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Release Date August 13, 2010 Director Edgar Wright Cast Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Ellen Wong Rating PG-13 Main Genre Comedy

10 Vegan Policemen

Played by: Thomas Jane and Clifton Collins Jr.

Image via Universal

Few things are cooler than the ability to shoot green laser rays from your index finger, especially if you're a Vegan Police Officer (Thomas Jane and Clifton Collins Jr.). Officers make an appearance in the movie to “deveganize” outlaw vegans, like Todd Ingram, played by none other than Superman himself, Brandon Routh. They’re the first to inform him that Gelato and Chicken Parmesan are not vegan.

With their impressive powers and stylish attire, Vegan Policemen quickly win over the audience's love. However, their on-screen time is all too brief, leaving fans hungry for more. Fans can only hope to see more of them in the anime version, helping to make "Ve-gones Be-gone" on Netflix as well.

9 Katayanagi Twins

Played by: Keita & Shota Saito

Image via Universal

Two of the most intriguing evil exes of Ramona were undoubtedly the Katayanagi Twins (Keita Saito and Shota Saito). They were her 5th and 6th exes, before joining the League of Evil Exes. Their showdown with Scott provides one of the most captivating sequences in the movie, as the twins summon holographic snow dragons from their keyboards to battle Pilgrim's Yeti, released from his bass pedal. Just like all of Ramona’s exes, the twins ultimately meet their match in Scott.

Even though they have no lines in the movie, their menacing aura leaves the audience craving more. The Saito Twins deliver their roles perfectly, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the whole battle. Unfortunately, there’s no information yet regarding their appearance in the anime, as the Saitos were not mentioned in the announcement.

8 Crash Wilson

Played by: Erik Knudsen

Image via Universal

Crash Wilson (Erik Knudsen) serves as the frontman for the band Crash and the Boys, sharing the stage with Sex Bob-Omb during their gig. He sings two songs, one of them being an insult to Wallace (Kieran Culkin) – “We Hate You, Please Die," and another tune consisting of the two words – “So Sad!”. While Crash and his band become one of Scott’s early rivals, they aren’t among Ramona’s exes. Unfortunately, their brief moment in the spotlight is extinguished by Matthew Patel (Satya Bhabha) and his fireballs.

What makes Crash dear in the eyes of the audience is his relatable expressionless humor and knack for delivering disrespectful remarks. Many fans hope to hear the band’s other songs from the original novels in the upcoming anime adaptation, but it remains uncertain if Crash will make an appearance in the series.

7 Roxy Richter

Played by: Mae Whitman

Image via Universal

The fourth evil ex, Roxy Richter (Mae Whitman), stands out as the sole female among Ramona’s former lovers, having been in love with Ramona during her “bi-curious” phase. During the battle for Ramona, it’s not Scott but Ramona herself who takes on Roxy for the majority of the fight, with Pilgrim receiving instructions on how to finish the duel. Roxy, known for her sharp tongue, refers to her ex as a “has-bian” and sides with Gideon’s (Jason Schwartzman) League of Evil Exes.

Whitman’s portrayal of Roxy breathes life into the character, showcasing her action skills. Her delivery of the iconic line “I’m a little bi-furious," in response to Ramona’s comments about their relationship, has become a fan favorite. Being a more prominent character in the comic, the audience eagerly anticipates Whitman’s reprisal in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, especially considering her extensive voice-acting experience, including her role as Katara in the beloved animated show Avatar: The Last Airbender.

6 Young Neil

Played by: Johnny Simmons

Image via Universal

Even though Young Neil (Johnny Simmons) is one of the recurring characters in the movie, fans are absolutely justified in asking for fairness on his behalf. He is a roommate to Stephen Stills (Mark Webber) and functions as a roadie for the band, but he struggles to earn their respect as a bass player. It's only near the end of the movie that Scott offers him the opportunity to take his place in the band permanently, and from that point on, he is referred to simply as "Neil."

Young Neil's character already adds humor to the story, even without watching the movie, thanks to his name, which cleverly references the singer Neil Young. Simmons delivers a flawless portrayal of this lovable underdog, often conveying his emotions silently. Fans will be delighted to know that Simmons is set to reprise his role as Neil in the anime adaptation. The trailer even provides a glimpse of the character with his iconic wolf-cut hairstyle, which was notably missing from the movie.

5 Matthew Patel

Played by: Satya Bhabha

Image via Universal

The character that stands out as the most memorable for fans is the one Scott defeats first, and that's Matthew Patel. Matthew initially notifies Scott about the League of Evil Exes through an email, warning him that their battle is imminent. He appears out of nowhere during the band’s first gig in the movie and declares that his fight with Scott has begun. However, Scott quickly outsmarts him by countering his fireballs with musical equipment, ultimately defeating him and receiving coins for his bus fare.

What makes Matthew Patel interesting to viewers is the humor brought to life by Bhabha. His battle with Scott marks the movie's first arcade-style fight, setting the tone for the rest of the film's action scenes. Notably, in the opening credits sequence of the upcoming anime adaptation, Bhabha's name appears right after Cera and Winstead, suggesting that Matthew Patel will have more screen time in the show than he did in the movie. Therefore, fans can look forward to seeing more of this entertaining character.

4 Kim Pine

Played by: Alison Pill

Image via Universal

Sex Bob-Omb wouldn’t be the same without its heart and soul Kim Pine (Alison Pill). Kim is Scott’s former ex-girlfriend, but nowhere as evil as Ramona’s exes. In fact, she’s one of the few characters in the movie that is presented positively. The only time she disappoints the audience is when she (and the band) initially opts for Gideon’s record deal over Scott. However, when Scott asks them for a more hardcore performance, she makes amends and kicks off the song with her iconic shout “We are Sex Bob-Omb."

Kim is also one of the more tragic characters in the movie, being mistreated by Scott before and during the tenure of the movie. Therefore, viewers root for her to find happiness. Pill has managed to build an impressive filmography with iconic roles since the release of the movie, such as playing Mary Cheney in Vice and taking a starring role in Star Trek: Picard. Yet, she has also found time for voice acting in the anime, offering the promise of new and exciting song-opening calls for the audience to enjoy.

3 Stacey Pilgrim

Played by: Anna Kendrick

Image via Universal

Being a gossip buddy for Wallace, Stacey Pilgrim (Anna Kendrick) is Scott’s no-nonsense sister. She is direct and harsh, criticizing her brother’s actions, particularly when Scott fails to think things through. Stacey works in a café, leaving the place as soon as her shift is over. Her comedic traits and episodes in the movie leave a lasting impression on the fans.

The desire to see more of Stacey on screen is entirely justified, given Kendrick's ability to showcase her comedic talents in her post-Pilgrim career. Kendrick has taken the lead in successful franchises like Pitch Perfect and earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Cody in the Quibi series Dummy. Fans will be delighted to reunite with Stacey in the animated series, with Kendrick enriching her already impressive voice-acting portfolio, including Human Discoveries and Trolls franchise.

2 Julie Powers

Played by: Aubrey Plaza

Image via Universal

Nothing comes in handier than being able to make censor beeps appear on the mouth when one curses. Julie Powers can definitely do that. Being a rational voice for the viewers, Julie advises Scott on his love life. She is a co-worker of Stacey Pilgrim, though she also works at various other positions throughout the movie. Julie makes an effort to befriend Envy Adams (Brie Larson), but in response, the singer treats her with nothing but coldness, evoking sympathy from fans on Julie's behalf.

Powers is brought to life by Plaza with her knack for portraying deadpan characters to perfection. While Julie is a secondary character in the movie, Plaza’s acting is so captivating that viewers can’t seem to get enough. She made a return for the reunion table read in 2020 and is set to lend her voice to the character once more in the anime adaptation.

1 Envy Adams

Played by: Brie Larson

Image via Universal Pictures

Scott Pilgrim's emotional turmoil can be attributed to none other than Envy Adams. Envy, formerly going by the name “Nat”, is Scott’s ex-girlfriend who returns to Toronto for her band’s gig. She is in a relationship with Todd Ingram, who is one of Ramona’s exes, creating a complex web of relationships. Her disappointment becomes obvious when she discovers Todd's breach of vegan laws, leading to his defeat by Scott in their battle.

Like many other characters, Envy’s story was not fully explored in the movie. However, Larson managed to make Envy and her version of Metric’s “Black Sheep” a Scott Pilgrim trademark. Interestingly, Envy's visuals were inspired by Emily Haines, the lead singer of Metric. Envy’s cold nature, cutting remarks, and intimidating presence make her an intriguing character, leaving viewers craving more of her screen time.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: Every Edgar Wright Movie, Ranked by How Funny They Are