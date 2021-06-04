Sex Bob-Omb is back, baby, as an expanded edition of the soundtrack to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World will be released later this summer! Via his Instagram account, Edgar Wright announced that the new edition will be available on all digital music services and will include demos from Beck, who worked on the music for the fictional band Sex Bob-Omb. Additionally, the long-awaited version of Metric’s "Black Sheep" by Brie Larson will finally be available. Wright included a clip of Larson’s electric performance in his post, and I can’t wait to stream it on repeat.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was directed by Wright and released in 2010, which was an adaptation of the graphic novel series of the same name. It starred Michael Cera as a musician who battles the seven evil exes to win the heart of his new girlfriend, played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It featured a wonderful cast of great up-and-coming actors, including Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Alison Pill, and Aubrey Plaza. The soundtrack was a key part of the film, as the musicality of the film comes through both the story and the visuals.

Larson’s cover of “Black Sheep” is easily the musical highlight of the film, as her iconic blonde wig, tight black dress and natural stage presence are irresistible. It’s hard to forget, but Larson initially started in Hollywood as a teen pop star, and released an album in 2005. Her fantastic voice really needs to be showcased again, and hopefully, she’ll get the chance to show it off again soon. Her character in the film, Envy Adams, is based on the lead singer of Metric, Emily Haines, who also gave Larson her outfit for the film.

Although the film didn’t break any critical or commercial barriers when released, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has slowly gained a cult following over the years for its wild visuals and quirky story. For its 10th anniversary, the film was re-released in theaters on April 30. Additionally, a 4K Ultra HD release will be available in July, cementing the film’s status as a cult icon for the ages. Even the Academy hosted a watch party of the movie last year, in which the cast appeared on Zoom to offer behind-the-scenes trivia. The release of an expanded soundtrack proves how much Wright knows what the fans want, and why we can’t wait for Last Night in Soho.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’s Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition will be available on July 9. See Wright’s Instagram post below.

