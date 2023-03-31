Attention all Scott Pilgrim fans! Get ready to rock out with your favorite characters once again, because after a 13-year hiatus, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is finally making a comeback with its new anime series on Netflix!

Although details are still scarce about the anime series, Netflix has just announced its official cast lineup, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's to come. With beloved characters and epic battles galore, the return of Scott Pilgrim is sure to be an unforgettable ride.

Since it’s been more than a decade since our beloved characters battled it out on screen, here’s what the cast of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World has been up these days.

The Main Duo

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Michael Cera plays Scott Pilgrim, the titular character in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. A 22-year-old slacker living in Toronto, Scott spends his days playing bass in a band called Sex Bob-Omb. He eventually falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers but must defeat her seven evil exes to be with her. Along the way, Scott must also navigate his relationships with his friends and bandmates, as well as confront his own personal flaws and insecurities.

Over the years, Cera has been building an impressively varied portfolio of work, including This Is the End and The Lego Batman Movie. Recently, he has been regularly seen alongside Amy Schumer in her highly-regarded romantic comedy series Life & Beth on Hulu. Additionally, he has exciting upcoming projects in the works, such as Greta Gerwig's much-talked-about film Barbie and the A24 comedy Dream Scenario.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Ramona Flowers, the love interest of Scott Pilgrim. Ramona is depicted as an enigmatic and aloof woman with a colorful and ever-changing hairstyle. As the story unfolds, it is revealed that Ramona has a troubled past and is haunted by her former romantic relationships, which manifest in the form of the League of Evil Exes. In order to be with Ramona, Scott must defeat her seven evil exes, each of whom possesses unique and formidable powers.

Winstead has made a name for herself on television, with notable roles in FX's Fargo and the CBS series BrainDead. She has also had a number of high-profile roles in films such as 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Thing, Gemini Man, Birds of Prey, and Kate. She was cast in the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka in January 2022. Winstead is also set to star alongside Ewan McGregor in the upcoming series A Gentleman in Moscow.

The League of Ramona's Evil Exes

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Satya Bhabha plays Matthew Patel, the first of Ramona Flowers' seven evil exes that Scott Pilgrim must defeat to be with her. Matthew is depicted as a flamboyant and theatrical young man who claims to have mystical powers. He is first introduced in the film when he confronts Scott during one of Sex Bob-Omb's shows. In their fight, Matthew demonstrates his supposed mystical abilities, summoning a swarm of demon hipster chicks to attack Scott.

Bhabha has also appeared in movies like Midnight's Children and The Big Sick, as well as television shows such as New Girl and Sense8.

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Chris Evans plays Lucas Lee the second of Ramona Flowers' seven evil exes. Lucas is a famous Hollywood actor and skateboarder. Arrogant and narcissistic, he uses his fame and fortune to try and intimidate Scott. While battling it out with Scott, Lucas uses his skateboarding skills and stunt training to tackle his opponent down.

Evans is most known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making his debut as the character in Captain America: The First Avenger, which premiered a year after the release of Scott Pilgrim. He recently starred in the mystery film Knives Out, the television miniseries Defending Jacob, and the action film The Gray Man. He's set to star in the action-adventure film Ghosted and there's buzz that he might appear in the upcoming remake of Little Shop of Horrors. Fans can also look forward to seeing him in the action comedy Red One and the David Yates-directed Pain Hustlers.

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Brandon Routh plays Todd Ingram, the third of Ramona Flowers' seven evil exes. Todd is the bassist for the band The Clash at Demonhead, and he possesses telekinetic powers due to his consumption of vegan powers. Todd initially seems unbeatable due to his powers, but Scott is eventually able to defeat him by exploiting his weakness - Todd's secret consumption of coffee and chicken parmesan, which are not vegan.

Routh began his career in television, with small roles in shows such as Undressed and Gilmore Girls. He gained wider recognition for his portrayal of the iconic superhero Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns. Since then, Routh has appeared in a variety of movies and television shows, including playing Ray Palmer/The Atom in Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

Mae Whitman as Roxanne "Roxy" Richter

Mae Whitman plays Roxanne "Roxy" Richter, the fourth of Ramona Flowers' seven evil exes. Roxy is a former girlfriend of Ramona. Obsessive and possessive, she makes it clear that she will not tolerate any competition for Ramona's affection. Roxy proves to be a formidable opponent, using her half-ninja skills to great effect. However, Scott is ultimately able to defeat her by exploiting her apparent attraction to Ramona.

Whitman has appeared in a variety of television shows and movies, including Arrested Development, Parenthood, and The Duff. She is also known for her voice acting work, having provided the voice for characters in animated shows such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Big Hero 6: The Series. She most recently starred in the musical Hulu series Up Here.

Shota Saito & Keita Saito as Kyle Katayanagi & Ken Katayanagi

Shota & Keita Saito plays Kyle & Ken Katayanagi, the fifth and sixth of Ramona Flowers' seven evil exes. Kyle and Ken are depicted as twin brothers, and they possess the power of "techno". Kyle and Ken challenge Scott and his band to a battle of the bands with their electrifying techno powers. However, Scott and his friends are ultimately able to defeat them by playing music that is even more powerful, causing the twins to explode in a shower of coins.

Shota has appeared in other films such as Feel the Wind and Battle League Horumo, as well as TV shows like Deka Wanko and Dollhouse. Meanwhile, Keita has also made a name for himself with roles in the same two aforementioned movies as Shota.

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon "G-Man" Graves

Jason Schwartzman plays Gideon "G-Man" Graves, the main antagonist of the series and the founder and leader of the League of Evil Exes. He is the seventh and final evil ex that Scott must face in a final showdown to win Ramona's heart. Gideon is portrayed as a wealthy and charismatic music industry executive who is controlling and manipulative - truly the epitome of toxic relationships and the music industry.

Schwartzman is most known for his work with filmmaker Wes Anderson, having appeared in many of his films, including his most recent project, The French Dispatch. Schwartzman is also known for his role in films and series such as Fargo, Klaus, Saving Mr. Banks, and Wine Country. Fans of Schwartzman can look forward to his upcoming roles in the highly-anticipated films Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Asteroid City, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Sex Bob-omb

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Mark Webber plays Stephen Stills, the lead guitarist, and vocalist of the band Sex Bob-omb, which is the band that Scott plays bass for. Stephens is a talented musician, but he is also anxious and insecure. He struggles with stage fright and has a difficult time dealing with the pressures of being in a band. Despite his struggles, he remains a loyal friend to Scott and is an integral part of Sex Bob-omb's sound.

In recent years, Webber has appeared in several independent films, including The Place of No Words which he also wrote and directed, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, and Flesh and Blood.

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Alison Pill plays Kim Pine, the drummer for Sex Bob-omb. Kim is a skilled musician, but also someone who is often reserved and can be guarded with her emotions. She has a complicated history with Scott, as they were previously in a relationship before the events of the series. Despite their past, Kim remains an important friend and ally to Scott as he battles the League of Evil Exes.

Throughout her career, Pill has appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including Snowpiercer, The Newsroom, and American Horror Story: Cult. Since 2020, Pill has played Dr. Agnes Jurati in CBS All Access's Star Trek: Picard. You can check out her most recent role as Myrtle Mayburn in Apple TV+’s Hello Tomorrow!

Johnny Simmons as "Young" Neil Nordegraf

Johnny Simmons plays "Young" Neil Nordegraf, a member of Sec Bob-omb. Young Neil is portrayed as a shy and awkward teenager who is a skilled musician and a dedicated fan of Sex Bob-omb. He initially joins the band as a roadie but eventually becomes an official member as their second guitarist.

Simmons has appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including Evan Almighty, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and 21 Jump Street. He has also worked in theater, with credits including the Off-Broadway production of Look Back in Anger.

Supporting Characters

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Ellen Wong plays Knives Chau, a high school student who becomes infatuated with Scott after seeing him perform with his band Sex Bob-omb. Knives is a sweet and innocent young woman who is initially unaware of Scott's complicated romantic history. Despite her young age, she is a skilled fighter, having trained in a form of martial arts called "Chinese-American kung fu" under the tutelage of her father.

Wong has appeared in a variety of films and television shows, including The Carrie Diaries, Dark Matter, and GLOW. In 2020, she appeared in the Christmas television film The Christmas Setup.

Brie Larson as Natalie V. "Envy" Adams

Brie Larson plays Natalie V. "Envy" Adams, the ex-girlfriend of Scott, and the lead singer of the popular band The Clash at Demonhead. Envy is a talented and confident musician with a sharp tongue and a complicated past with Scott. Despite her sometimes abrasive personality, she is also shown to be vulnerable and struggling with her own insecurities.

A couple of years after her role in Scott Pilgrim, Larson landed her first Oscar win for Best Actress for the 2015 film Room. Larson has become a household name for her role as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having appeared in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. She is set to join the cast of the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious series, titled Fast X, and once again play Captain Marvel in the superhero sequel The Marvels. She will also star in and executive produce the comedy-drama series Lessons in Chemistry for Apple TV+.

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Kieran Culkin plays Wallace Wells, Scott’s gay roommate and one of his closest friends. Wallace is a laid-back and carefree person who enjoys partying and hooking up with men. Throughout the movie, Wallace provides Scott with emotional support and advice as he navigates his relationship with Ramona Flowers and battles her seven evil exes.

Culkin made headlines for starring in the hit HBO series Succession as Roman Roy, earning him several nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Awards. In addition to his work on Succession Culkin has also appeared in several films throughout his career, including Igby Goes Down and Home Alone.

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Anna Kendrick plays Stacey Pilgrim, Scott’s younger sister. A caring and supportive sibling, she is shown to be protective of her brother and disapproves of his relationship with Ramona Flowers. Despite this, she still offers advice and support to Scott throughout the movie.

Kendrick starred in the HBO Max rom-com anthology series Love Life in 2020, in which she was also involved as an executive producer. She took on a lead role in the sci-fi thriller Stowaway. Kendrick has a couple of projects lined up, including Self-Reliance and Trolls Band Together.

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Aubrey Plaza plays Julie Powers, a close friend of Scott, and serves as a source of comedic relief throughout the movie. Julie is portrayed as sarcastic and quick-witted, often teasing Scott and the other characters.

Plaza received praise for her role as April Ludgate on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015 and featured in the FX drama series Legion. In 2022, she starred in the second season of the HBO anthology series The White Lotus, for which she received a Screen Actors Guild Award and a nomination for a Golden Globe Award. Most recently, Plaza was cast in an undisclosed role for the upcoming Disney+ MCU series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.