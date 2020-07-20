Watch the Full ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ Reunion and Receive the Power of Joy

The full Scott Pilgrim vs. the World reunion has now been released online, and it’s 86 minutes of pure, unfiltered joy. Co-writer and director Edgar Wright, co-writer Michael Bacall, comics creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, and much of the original cast reunited to do a virtual table read of the film’s script to support the charity waterforpeople.org.

Right from the get-go it’s clear that these people really, sincerely enjoy one another’s company. And more people than you think made it to the table read – Chris Evans made time for the event, and Brandon Routh even showed up in costume.

The full participating cast and crew is as follows:

Michael Cera

Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ellen Wong

Anna Kendrick

Jason Schwartzman

Chris Evans

Alison Pill

Aubrey Plaza

Mark Webber

Mae Whitman

Satya Bhabha

Michael Bacall

Bryan Lee O’Malley

Edgar Wright

It’s truly just a joy to see these people back together again, but very quickly you get wrapped up in the script reading. They’re not just messing around – these actors came to act, and they’re damn good at it! Look closely and you might also be able to spot Chris Evans just hanging out with his Very Good Doggo.

Scott Pilgrim, of course, hit theaters 10 years ago with a ton of buzz and positive critical reception behind it, but ultimately failed to find a wide audience at the box office. It’s since gone on to gain a cult following and has seemed to have found its audience (better late than never, huh?), and I can attest that Wright’s jubilant and energetic filmmaking holds up tremendously well. The movie’s on Netflix right now, and I highly suggest checking it out whether it’s your first or fourth time.

But first, enjoy this table read reunion video. Long live Scott Pilgrim.