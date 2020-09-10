‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition’ Is Coming Back This Holiday Season

In 2010, my friends and I hunkered down in the basement and basically played one game all summer: Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game. Inspired by Bryan Lee O’Malley‘s graphic novel series, and coming out the same year as Edgar Wright‘s feverish adaptation of the material, the video game took all the retro pleasures of side-scrolling beat-em-ups and streamlined them into a wholly refreshing, modern experience. Addictive, accessible, surprisingly complex, full of wonderful aesthetics and incredible Anamanaguchi tunes, the game straight up ruled… and then it was discontinued off digital stores some four years later. Now, after years of fan outcry and cryptic tweets from Wright, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: The Game is back. And I need a basement to hang out in all summer again.

Announced during Ubisoft’s Ubisoft Forward event, the Complete Edition of the game is coming to all major current-gen consoles — plus Ubisoft’s UPLAY+ subscription-based service — this holiday season. It will include all of its original, incredible animations, gameplay, and music. Plus, the downloadable characters of Knives Chau and Wallace Wells will be available from the jump, not to mention four-player online cooperative multiplayer journeys. If you’ve never played this before, you’re going to want to grab one of our greatest contemporary beat-em-ups the moment this drops. If you have, and this news excites the heck out of you, as O’Malley puts it, “Huge thank you to the fans who never shut up about the Scott Pilgrim game, not once, ever, even for one second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you. Now please get out of my house.”

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition comes to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, Windows PC and UPLAY+ holiday season 2020. Check out the official reveal trailer and synopsis below. For more on the world of Mr. Pilgrim, here’s a full cast reunion.

